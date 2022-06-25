Byrnes hosts Palmetto Showdown 7-on-7 passing tournament this weekend
This weekend in Duncan, Byrnes is hosting the Palmetto Showdown 7-on-7 passing tournament. The event began in 2008 and this year 12 teams will compete in the tournament including 6 Upstate high schools.
The Rebels have won the event 5 times.
