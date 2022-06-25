ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

Op-Ed ...But the levy was dry

By RALPH K. GINORIO/Keep Right
Coeur d'Alene Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoeur d’Alene School District 271 has announced that, as part of a shuffle in senior administration, the former director of assessment will now take on a new assistant superintendent post with duties to include overseeing instruction, federal funds and equity. The district will also be asking the voters,...

cdapress.com

Comments / 1

 

Coeur d'Alene Press

Civics simulation

Sitting in a senator's chair in the Idaho State Capitol, incoming Coeur d'Alene High School senior Bobby Dorame saw things from a different point of view. “Now I know what a senator does and now I know the challenges and now I know why it takes so long for stuff to happen. Now I know why something can start and change to something else," he said. "Now I get it."
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

NIC program helps ease lineworker shortage

Driving sleet and rain at 3 a.m. with 70 miles-per-hour winds, thunder, lightning – Mother Nature at its worst. For nearly everyone, this is a time to burrow under a blanket and sleep until it’s over. For lineworkers, it’s time to climb 100 feet in the air and...
EDUCATION
Coeur d'Alene Press

Legals for June, 28 2022

SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 436 The City of Athol, Kootenai County, Idaho, hereby gives notice of the adoption of Athol Ordinance No. 436, an Ordinance of the City of Athol, Kootenai County, a municipal corporation of the State of Idaho, entitled AJ Homes LLC -Public Right-of-Way Vacation, and providing for the lands described in Section 1 of the Ordinance to be vacated, consisting of City owned street right-of-way for Freemont Avenue, within Bennett's Second Addition to Athol, providing severability, and providing an effective date. The full text of the summarized Ordinance No. 436 is available at Athol City Hall, 30355 3rd St, Athol, Idaho 83801 in the office of the City Clerk. /s/Lori Yarbrough, City Clerk Legal#9001 AD#543224 June 28, 2022.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

‘Our community needs us’

COEUR d’ALENE — After the arrest of 31 white nationalists allegedly en route to riot at a Pride celebration in Coeur d'Alene City Park, the community has called upon the group that fought back against white supremacists who once sought to turn North Idaho into a homeland for hate.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
PLANetizen

Spokane to Test Citywide Residential Density Incentives

Spokane, Washington elected leaders have proposed the Building Opportunity and Choices for All pilot program, which would test strategies for building more varieties of housing development in residential cities around the city. “This strategy was identified in the housing emergency declaration, as well as Council's action items included in the...
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Servants, scholars, saints

COEUR d'ALENE — The old Methodist church at 618 E. Wallace Ave. is going to be a school. Coeur du Christ Academy, a private classical liberal arts Catholic high school, will open Sept. 7 for its inaugural school year. "The reason we got this building is because we're going...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
NPR

Idaho's fight against the far right, then and now

There is just a week left in Pride Month, and this year has seen an unprecedented level of threats directed at LGBTQ people. This includes the recent arrest of white nationalists headed to an event in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. NPR's domestic extremism correspondent Odette Yousef was there. But she says the events she witnessed that day are part of a larger story.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Children's Village receives $1.5M grant

COEUR d'ALENE — Children’s Village was selected by the Idaho Department of Juvenile Corrections to receive $1.5 million to build a multi-agency resource center on its campus. Funding came from the voter-approved 2021 state fund by Gov. Brad Little earlier this year to increase youth crisis resources across...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

From parking cars to Rotarian of the Year

COEUR d’ALENE — Dustin Ainsworth’s first job in the early 1990s was parking cars at The Coeur d’Alene Resort. Among those people he parked cars for were members of the Coeur d’Alene Sunrise Rotary Club. “I knew nothing about Rotary,” he said. But he...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Editorial: Dishonor belongs to writer, not mayor

Nowhere in the electoral contract between the citizens of Coeur d’Alene and Mayor Jim Hammond is there a clause covering what follows. At the end of this opinion piece, we’ll share with you, unedited, one of many messages the mayor and other city officials received after the June 11 arrest of 31 potential terrorists.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Jena Smith Gruber Lopez, 55

We weren’t ready to let her go, but take comfort in knowing she was ready and is not suffering anymore. Jena passed to her heavenly home on May 7, 2022. She was a warrior and fought cancer for three years, but it had returned. Jena was born April 10, 1967, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Growing up she was in Camp Fire and 4-H. At Lakes Junior High she loved being on drill team and track, and she played the trumpet in band and took piano lessons. She graduated from Cd’A High School in 1986.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

Medical debt relief on the way for North Idaho residents

POST FALLS, Idaho — The "big three" consumer credit reporting companies will change the way medical debt is reported to offer extended timelines and some reprieve for those buried beneath the weight of health care debt, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. Beginning Friday, a...
POST FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

'Service above self'

Bob Burton and Jody Azevedo were named the Coeur d’Alene Rotary Club’s Rotarians of the Year on Friday during the club’s weekly meeting at The Coeur d’Alene Resort. Tom Cronin and John Young were recognized as the club’s Volunteers of the Year. The selection of...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

City may hike event fees

COEUR d’ALENE — The city of Coeur d'Alene may raise its special-event fees. Councilman Dan Gookin said some events are “having an impact on the city far greater than what our event fees are currently charging.”. His primary concern is the impact on public safety, he said...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KHQ Right Now

Spokane Valley seeking feedback on future Greenacres Neighborhood Park amenities

From Spokane Valley Parks and Recreation Department:. The City of Spokane Valley Parks and Recreation Department is seeking input from Spokane Valley residents on their preferences for park amenities to be constructed in Greenacres Neighborhood Park, located at 1311 N. Long Road. An electronic 10-question survey can be accessed using the QR code pasted below and will remain accessible by the public through July 22, 2022.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KREM2

Eastern Washington and North Idaho protestors react to Roe v. Wade overturn

SPOKANE, Wash. — People not only across the country but here locally are reacting to today's overturn of Roe v. Wade from both sides of the aisle. It's a ruling some are celebrating and some have feared. Many people in Washington and Idaho voiced their opinions on the supreme court's decision, which caused a ripple around the country and the Inland Northwest.
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Bootleggers, moonshiners and rum runners

COEUR d’ALENE — Two words in bold, black, capitalized letters greet guests coming to The Museum of North Idaho’s new exhibit: “SALOON CLOSED.”. Below that, on a sign, it says “Due to national prohibition. Enter at your own risk.”. Despite the warning, people keep pushing...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID

