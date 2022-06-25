Op-Ed ...But the levy was dry

We weren’t ready to let her go, but take comfort in knowing she was ready and is not suffering anymore. Jena passed to her heavenly home on May 7, 2022. She was a warrior and fought cancer for three years, but it had returned. Jena was born April 10, 1967, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Growing up she was in Camp Fire and 4-H. At Lakes Junior High she loved being on drill team and track, and she played the trumpet in band and took piano lessons. She graduated from Cd’A High School in 1986.

