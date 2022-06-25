ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Minnesotans react to Supreme Court decision

WDIO-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmotions ran high on Friday as the Supreme Court decided to overturn Roe v. Wade. “I was heartbroken,” said abortion rights advocate Stormy Pierce. “I work with PAVSA as an advocate, and it affects a lot of people who are victims of sexual violence. Having our rights taken away, that ability,...

www.wdio.com

Comments / 4

Bill Withers
4d ago

Here's a minnesotans reaction... abortion wasn't outright banned across the board nationwide, power was just put back into the states hands... Minnesota is very liberal and won't ban it... period.. and in the states that are banning it people are gonna have to actually try to prevent pregnancies they don't want or just drive a couple hours to go to a neighboring state and murder a baby there... now that roe has been done away with, adoption rules should be laxed so more people can adopt... credit scores shouldn't be a factor, conservative states shouldn't be against gay adoption, and non violent felons should also be able to adopt... believe it or not, this is a good thing

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin governor, AG file legal challenge to 1849 abortion law

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has filed a direct challenge to the state's 1849 criminal abortion law that bans nearly all abortions. Evers, along with Attorney General Josh Kaul, announced the challenge during a press conference early Tuesday afternoon. It comes after the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last week. Following the decision, Wisconsin's Planned Parenthood said it is "temporarily suspending" abortion services and is looking for legal options."I will never stop fighting to ensure every Wisconsinite has the right to consult their family, their faith, and their doctor and make the reproductive healthcare decision that is right for them – a decisions that should be made without interference from politicians or members of the Supreme Court who don't know anything about their life circumstances, values, or responsibilities," Evers said in a statement. Evers says his administration will fight the SCOTUS decision with "every power we have."Read the full challenge here. Wisconsin's 1849 law bans abortion, except to save the life of the mother. Under the law, doctors could be charged with felonies for performing abortions and face up to six years in prison and $10,000 in fines. 
WISCONSIN STATE
sayanythingblog.com

North Dakota might not have an abortion ban without the Democratic-NPL

MINOT, N.D. — When a draft of the Supreme Court’s opinion overturning Roe v. Wade was leaked earlier this year, the North Dakota Democratic-NPL was swift to condemn it. And they were positively hyperbolic about it. In an emailed statement, the party called it a “vile” and “damning”...
MINOT, ND
fox9.com

Roe v. Wade: Minnesota becomes 'abortion island' throughout Midwest

(FOX 9) - After the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Minnesota is now a Midwestern island of sorts for abortion services. Currently, there are eight providers in the state, but there could soon be one more. On Tuesday, North Dakota's attorney general ordered the state's only abortion provider, The Red...
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Minnesota abortion fight turns to November and the ballot box

The U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade gave finality to activists on both sides of the abortion debate in Minnesota - and set in motion the next big fight. The court's ruling, which did away with both Roe and the later decision in Planned Parenthood v. Casey, gives states the power to decide whether to allow abortion. In the weeks since a leaked draft previewed the court's ruling, groups have been preparing to take their case to the ballot box in November, mobilizing to elect candidates who will either move to restrict abortion access in Minnesota or etch further protections into law.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Duluth, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Duluth, MN
Wisconsin Examiner

Bad news Wisconsin women: The state Legislature is now in charge of your body

Knowing it was coming did not make it any less of a kick in the gut. On Friday the highest court in the land officially revoked women’s status as full people.  The Court made history, as Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan wrote in their scathing dissent, “rescinding an individual right in its […] The post Bad news Wisconsin women: The state Legislature is now in charge of your body appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

North Dakota's only abortion clinic preps move to Minnesota

FARGO, N.D. -- The only abortion clinic in North Dakota is moving across the border to Minnesota.Most abortions will soon become illegal in North Dakota after the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last week.That's why the clinic in Fargo is headed to the Moorhead area. The clinic has been planning this move since the leak of the Supreme Court draft opinion last month. Red River Women's Clinic is now kicking things into high gear, raising a lot of money so they complete this move in time, before abortions become illegal in North Dakota one month from Tuesday....
MINNESOTA STATE
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Republicans Vote No on Gun Reform Package

(Bob Hague, WRN) Wisconsin Republicans did not support a modest package of gun reforms which President Joe Biden has signed into law. The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act passed the House on Friday with 14 Republican votes, none from Wisconsin. It provides funding for mental health services and school security programs, expands criminal background checks for some gun buyers, prohibits a larger group of domestic-violence offenders from purchasing guns, and funds so called “red flag” programs allowing courts to seize guns from troubled individuals.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota abortion clinics prepare for more patients now that Roe v. Wade is overturned

MINNEAPOLIS -- When Whole Woman's Health opened in Bloomington in February, the group highlighted its proximity to the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.That was before Roe v. Wade drastically changed where there is access to abortion in America. Now the clinic says it plans to expand its services in Minnesota, where abortion is still legal because of a state Supreme Court ruling from 27 years ago."We have been increasing our staff and our physicians and our appointment availability in Minnesota," said Amy Hagstrom Miller, CEO of Whole Woman's Health, which operates clinics in Texas, Indiana, Virginia and Maryland, and offers telehealth in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#U S Supreme Court#Abortion Law#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Minnesotans#The Supreme Court#Dobbs
Minnesota Reformer

Q&A with Leigh Finke, who could be Minnesota’s first out trans lawmaker

Leigh Finke has worked in politics and activism for years — volunteering for campaigns, organizing, and most recently working for the ACLU. But being a candidate herself is new. Finke, a single mom who lives in a rented home in the Midway neighborhood of St. Paul, will be on the August primary ballot to be […] The post Q&A with Leigh Finke, who could be Minnesota’s first out trans lawmaker appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Salon

“It’s not enough to tell people to vote”: Omar calls to investigate justices who “lied under oath”

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., on Sunday demanded that the U.S. House launch impeachment probes into right-wing Supreme Court justices as part of a broader plan to reform the nation's chief judicial body following its decision to end the constitutional right to abortion.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Sasquatch 107.7

The Highest-Ranked County in the Country is Right Here in Minnesota

When it comes to access to health care, a new report says the highest-ranked county in the country is right here in our own backyard in Minnesota. U.S. News and World Report and CVS Health have been ranking communities across the country for the past five years now based on various aspects of their overall health. And while Minnesota, as a state, ranked relatively high overall, several counties here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes placed very highly in this year's survey.
MINNESOTA STATE
wisconsinrightnow.com

Jarchow Supportive Push Poll’s Blatant Lie About Eric Toney & Rittenhouse

We knew it would get ugly, but this is really beyond the pale. A text message push poll went out to Wisconsin conservative voters today that is supportive of Republican Attorney General candidate Adam Jarchow and tells a stone-cold lie about his opponent, Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney in an attempt to turn voters off of Toney.
KENOSHA, WI
The State News, Michigan State University

US Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, Michigan to revert back to 1931 law

In the long-awaited official decision from the Supreme Court, the rumors have become law-Roe v. Wade has been overturned.This decision comes after the leak of their possible overturn of the landmark human rights decision decades ago went public. This now leaves the decisions on reproductive rights including abortion in the hands of the states and voters electing in their abortion rights or anti-abortion state officials. Eight states have officially banned abortions after this overturn due to pre-Roe laws in the state constitutions that existed before the Roe v. Wade case decision in 1973. Michigan is supposed to be one of...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy