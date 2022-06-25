Minnesotans react to Supreme Court decision

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has filed a direct challenge to the state's 1849 criminal abortion law that bans nearly all abortions. Evers, along with Attorney General Josh Kaul, announced the challenge during a press conference early Tuesday afternoon. It comes after the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last week. Following the decision, Wisconsin's Planned Parenthood said it is "temporarily suspending" abortion services and is looking for legal options."I will never stop fighting to ensure every Wisconsinite has the right to consult their family, their faith, and their doctor and make the reproductive healthcare decision that is right for them – a decisions that should be made without interference from politicians or members of the Supreme Court who don't know anything about their life circumstances, values, or responsibilities," Evers said in a statement. Evers says his administration will fight the SCOTUS decision with "every power we have."Read the full challenge here. Wisconsin's 1849 law bans abortion, except to save the life of the mother. Under the law, doctors could be charged with felonies for performing abortions and face up to six years in prison and $10,000 in fines.

