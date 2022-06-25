Clemson to host Penn St. in 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge

CLEMSON, S.C. (Clemson SID) — Clemson University men’s basketball will host Penn State in the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The Alliance matchup will be played on Tuesday, Nov. 29 with the time and network designation to be announced at a later date by ESPN.

Clemson is 3-1 overall against Penn State, including a 1-0 mark at home in the series with a 79-70 win over the Nittany Lions on Dec. 3, 2002.

Clemson holds a 12-10 advantage in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge and the 12 wins are tied for the fourth-most among all 29 ACC and Big Ten programs that have taken part in the challenge over the years. It is tied for the most of any Big Ten team in the challenge. The Tigers are 6-5 overall at home.

Penn State finished last season 14-17 and 7-13 in Big Ten play. The Nittany Lions were 1-10 on the road last season.

Basketball tickets will be available in August.

