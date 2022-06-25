Report: Johnson City has second-highest move-in rate in state
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A new report ranks Johnson City as one of the most popular cities in Tennessee for people to move to.
According to moveBudda's Tennessee migration report , Johnson City had the second-highest ratio of people moving versus moving out with 273 moves in for every 100 from January through early May.
Chattanooga topped the list with 300 moves in for every 100 out.
The report also found that nearly a quarter (22.14%) of all search queries for moves into Tennessee that were made from January to early May came from California. The next largest contributors were Florida (8.12%), Texas (5.40%), Illinois (5.34%), and Colorado (4.03%).
