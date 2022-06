BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge attorneys are now offering free legal services to people impacted by Louisiana’s abortion laws. While the laws are on hold due to a stay coming through in a New Orleans court, the lawyers say people are scared. The group is with the Fair Fight Initiative and says their services, could help doctors, pregnant people, or district attorneys, who are charged under the law.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 10 HOURS AGO