ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Sweetwater GearFest online only again this year

By Dirk Rowley
WANE 15
WANE 15
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xzuRH_0gLa7iQ600

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — You won’t see the massive in-person crowds at Sweetwater on U.S. 30 but GearFest 2022 started Friday.

Once again, the celebration of “all things gear” takes place online from a Sweetwater studio.

Music makers can catch recording tips and tricks, advice from touring musicians, and live performances.

Even though people aren’t coming to Fort Wayne, Sweetwater officials said Fort Wayne is going to more places than ever.

“It’s a thrill, right?” said Tyler Grooms, Sweetwater Director of Engagement. “We’ve got more eyeballs than ever checking out the things we’re doing. We’re just so happy to bring our corner of the world to music makers all over the country.”

Sweetwater officials aren’t sure if the event will return in person next year, saying they have no plans for 2023.

You can still watch recordings of Friday’s sessions and tune in for more live events Saturday.

Click here for GearFest.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WANE-TV

Need a free haircut? Where to be today

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Talk about giving back! The WeFAM organization launches their One Million Cuts initiative Monday. About 20 area barbers will provide 500 free haircuts at the Grand Wayne Center. The nonprofit organization WeFAM has been providing vouchers for free haircuts since 2017. On the back...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Road closures announced for Three Rivers Festival

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department has released the road closures for the area’s largest festival coming up next weekend. The 53rd Annual Three Rivers Festival is set for July 8 - 16 in downtown Fort Wayne at Headwaters Park. The fest features tons of family-friendly events like the Bed Race, Junk Food Alley, International Village, the TRF Parade, Chalk Walk, and the big fireworks finale. The festival’s 2022 concert lineup includes national acts like CeeLo Green and Ginuwine.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Fort Wayne’s NBC, Linda Jackson honored at Central Great Lakes Emmy Awards

CARMEL, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A team from Fort Wayne’s NBC accepted the Emmy Award for Evening Newscast and anchor Linda Jackson was honored by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Central Great Lakes chapter as one of this year’s Silver Circle honorees at the 53rd annual ceremony, held Saturday night in Carmel.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Biker clubs organize event to support Montpelier boy, granddad

MONTPELIER, Ind. (WANE) – A motorcycle ride was organized Sunday to support a Montpelier family and help with funeral costs for a great-grandfather and grandson who were killed on June 2 when a woman crashed her car into their home. The community is seeking justice for Jerry “Jake” Michael,...
MONTPELIER, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Local
Indiana Sports
Local
Indiana Society
Fort Wayne, IN
Lifestyle
Fort Wayne, IN
Sports
Fort Wayne, IN
Society
WANE 15

Debris cleanup is expected to be done in mid-July

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Two weeks after the derecho blew through Fort Wayne, debris clean-up is far from being done. Monday, city crews tackled two subdivisions. While they may not seem like a lot of ground, crews say that it is progress. “We were able to get out two subdivisions, and today we are in […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life#Parade#Sweetwater Gearfest#Nexstar Media Inc
WANE 15

New pet urgent care coming to Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Northeast Indiana Veterinary Emergency Specialty Hospital is opening up a new urgent care for your pets on Saturday, June 25th from 10 am- 12pm. The new Urgent Care facility is intended to treat pets with minor injuries or concerns in a more timely manner. With wait times up to 6 […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
wfft.com

Humane Fort Wayne holds downtown Pet Adoption event at The Landing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — People were not the only ones strolling through The Landing Saturday afternoon. Humane Fort Wayne hosted its Pet Adoption event. Pet-related vendors lined the streets while offering different products and services. The main part of the event is attendees and potential adopters spending some...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Hundreds protest Roe v. Wade reversal in downtown Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Hundreds of protestors lined the streets of downtown Fort Wayne for the Rally for Women’s Rights Saturday afternoon. The United Women for Progress Allen County, the Allen County Democratic Party and the Allen County Young Democrats organized the rally after the U.S. Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade on Friday.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Monday Morning Fire Near Downtown Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Monday morning fire near downtown caused quite a stir. According to our partners in news at ABC21, smoke clouded downtown Fort Wayne early Monday as fire crews battled an apartment fire. The building affected is located near downtown in the 1400 blk. of Cass St. Crews reported that they got there around 5:30 A.M. As of 6:30 A.M., the crews were still on the scene. Crews reported that the building had at least four different units. So far, no one is missing or injured.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

COURT DOCS: Woman charged in 2021 fatal crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A Fort Wayne woman who police say caused a fatal crash back in 2021 will be in court Tuesday for an initial hearing. 39-year-old Veronica Holloway is charged with causing death when operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Pothole causes traffic tie-up on I-69

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A pothole has caused a major traffic jam on Interstate 69 in southwest Allen County. Around 3 p.m., INDOT said crews were patching a pothole on southbound I-69 at the 300 milemarker, between the Airport Expressway and Jefferson Boulevard/U.S. 24 interchanges. At that time, INDOT said one lane of the interstate was closed.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WHIZ

Three Teens Involved in Crash

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said they believe alcohol to be a factor in an early Sunday morning accident in Coshocton. It took place just before 5AM in the 30000 block of State Route 643 in Crawford Township. Authorities said 18-year-old Jesse Yoder of Millersburg, Indiana was traveling south on State Route 643 when he lost control and went off the right side of the roadway.
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
WANE 15

WANE 15

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy