MIDLAND, Mich. - A large crowd showed up to the steps of the Midland County Courthouse to push for “reproductive freedom,” or legal abortion, on Monday evening. The Women of Michigan Action Network (WOMAN) held the pro-choice rally and petition event. The group was encouraging people to sign the Reproductive Freedom for All petition. The ballot initiative proposes repealing a 1931 state law that bans abortions, except for life-saving measures for the mother.

MIDLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO