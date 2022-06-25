ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Nearest states for Alabamians to get abortions

By Aspen Popowski, Brett Greenberg
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabamians will now have to travel outside the state to obtain an abortion following the overturning of Roe v. Wade Friday, June 24.

Following the overruling, a federal judge granted Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s request to dissolve the injunction regarding the state’s abortion policies.

Mobile citizens reacts to Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

WKRG News 5 took a look at the eight closest states for an Alabamian to get an abortion.

North Carolina, Virginia, Illinois, Maryland, New Mexico, Colorado, New Jersey, Delaware and Washington D.C make up the table below.

Of the eight states/territory listed, three have “some restrictions/protections,” according to the Guttmacher Institute’s website . Restrictions include a range of requirements that must be met by those seeking abortion healthcare within the state or territory.

The five remaining states are “protective,” which means the laws are designed to protect those seeking abortions, according to the website. To view their interactive map covering abortion access by each state, click the link here .

Alabama leaders react to Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade

*Note: Drive and fly times are estimations. Travel times may vary.

State Abortion Policies Drive time Fly time
N.C. Some restrictions/protections (*Drive times calculated to state line)

– 8 hours, 1 minute from Birmingham
– 8 hrs, 26 mins from Hunstville
– 10 hrs, 31 mins from Mobile
(*All flights go to Charlotte Douglas International Airport in Charlotte, N.C.)

– 2 hrs, 30 mins from Birmingham
– 2 hrs, 29 mins from Huntsville
– 2 hrs, 44 mins from Mobile
Va. Some restrictions/protections (*Drive times calculated to state line)

– 9 hrs from Birmingham
– 8 hrs, 32 mins from Huntville
– 11 hrs, 59 mins from Mobile
(*All flights go to Richmond International Airport in Richmond, Va.)

– 3 hrs, 25 mins from Birmingham (connecting flight)
– 3 hrs 20 mins from Hunstville (connecting flight)
– 3 hrs, 50 mins from Mobile (connecting flight)
Ill. Protective (*Drive times calculated to state line)

– 9 hrs, 19 mins from Birmingham
– 8 hrs, 24 mins from Hunstville
– 12 hrs, 34 mins from Mobile
(*All flights go to O’Hare International Airport in Chicago)

– 2 hrs, 19 mins from Birmingham
– 2 hrs, 7 mins from Hunstville
– 4 hrs, 7 mins from Mobile (connecting flight)
Md. Some restrictions/protections (*Drive times calculated to state line)



– 11 hrs, 25 mins from Birmingham
– 10 hrs, 56 mins from Huntsville
– 14 hrs, 37 mins from Mobile
(*All flights go to Baltimore/Washington Thurgood Marshall International Airport in Baltimore)

– 4 hrs, 8 mins from Birmingham to Baltimore (connecting flight)
– 3 hrs, 44 mins from Hunstville to Baltimore
– 5 hrs, 54 mins from Mobile to Baltimore
N.M. Protective (*Drive times calculated to state line)

– 18 hrs, 2 mins from Birmingham
– 18 hrs, 8 mins from Huntsville
– 18 hrs, 18 mins from Mobile
(*All flights go to Albuquerque International Airport in Santa Fe, N.M.)

– 5 hrs, 1 min from Birmingham (connecting)
– 5 hrs, 2 mins from Hunstville (connecting)
– 6 hrs from Mobile (connecting)
Colo. Protective (*Drive times calculated to state line)

– 20 hrs, 34 mins from Birmingham
– 20 hrs, 1 min from Huntsville
– 22 hrs, 10 min from Mobile
(*All flights go to Denver International Airport in Denver, Colo.)

– 3 hrs, 12 mins from Birmingham
– 5 hrs, 13 mins from Huntsville (connecting)
– 5 hrs, 9 mins from Mobile (connecting)
N.J. Protective (*Drive times calculated to state line)

– 13 hrs, 58 mins from Birmingham
– 13 hrs, 27 mins from Huntsville
– 17 hrs, 57 mins from Mobile
(*All flights go to Luagaurdia Airport in Queens, N.Y.)


– 3 hrs, 53 mins from Birmingham
– 4 hrs 10 mins from Huntsville
– 6 hrs 11 mins from Mobile
D.C. Some restrictions/protections
(*Drive times calculated to state line)

– 10 hrs, 56 mins from Birmingham
– 10 hrs, 26 mins from Huntsville
– 14 hrs, 14 mins from Mobile
(*All flights go to Ronald Reagen International Airport in Arlington, Va.)

– 2 hrs, 1 min from Birmingham
– 3 hrs, 44 min from Hunstville
– 3 hrs, 53 min from Mobile (connecting)
Del. Some restrictions/protections (*Drive times calculated to state line)

– 12 hrs, 32min from Birmingham
– 12 hrs, 2 min from Birmingham
– 16 hrs, 1 min from Mobile
N/A (see paragraph below)

The case with Delaware

Passengers must fly to Baltimore, Philadelphia or Arlington, Va. to travel to Delaware. Residents can fly to nearby states and drive to Delaware, which has several planned parenthood clinics.

For more information about travel times, click the link here to calculate the quickest flight from an Alabama airport to neighboring airports around Delaware.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 7

Louis Fields
3d ago

Make it easy for everyone. Stop doing what it takes to get pregnant or just move to an abortion state. just that simple.

Reply
3
