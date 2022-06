The November release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is still some time away, but Hasbro is already beginning to help you plan out your cosplay for the premiere with its latest unveiling of the new Black Panther electronic helmet under its Legends Series. Designed as a 1:1 scale replica you can wear, the new helmet design carries detailed Wakandan markings that complement its purple light-up streaks running all the way from the top of the mask to the bottom.

