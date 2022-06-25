Special Weather Statement issued for Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-29 00:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Southern Big Horn Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of south central Big Horn and central Sheridan Counties through 1245 AM MDT At 1205 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of thunderstorms extending from 19 miles southwest of Lodge Grass to Dayton to 13 miles southwest of Sheridan. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts 40 to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Sheridan, Ranchester, Dayton, Big Horn, Wyola, Parkman, Tongue River Reservoir and Rosebud Battlefield Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

BIG HORN COUNTY, MT ・ 5 HOURS AGO