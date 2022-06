LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Norman Shinkle has resigned from his position as one of the two Republican members on Michigan’s Board of State Canvassers. Shinkle has been a member of the board for the last 13 years. He said he now plans to run for the Ingham County-based seat in the State House of Representatives in the 2022 elections.

