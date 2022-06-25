Saturday Legion Preview

(Jefferson County) A St. Louis woman was seriously injured in a car crash on eastbound Highway Z in Jefferson County Monday morning. Highway patrol says 68-year-old Linda Smith made a left turn at Front Street in a Nissan Versa but turned into the path of a Freightliner. The front of the freightliner then struck the front of Smith’s vehicle. Smith was taken to Mercy Hospital St. Louis to treat her serious injuries. The truck driver was not injured in the crash that took place around 11:30 Monday morning.

