Elsberry, MO

Saturday Legion Preview

mymoinfo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELSBERRY POST 226 AT ROCK MEMORIAL 283 (DH) – 2 PM. STE...

www.mymoinfo.com

mymoinfo.com

St. Louis Woman Seriously Injured After Driving Into Path Of Freightliner In Jefferson County

(Jefferson County) A St. Louis woman was seriously injured in a car crash on eastbound Highway Z in Jefferson County Monday morning. Highway patrol says 68-year-old Linda Smith made a left turn at Front Street in a Nissan Versa but turned into the path of a Freightliner. The front of the freightliner then struck the front of Smith’s vehicle. Smith was taken to Mercy Hospital St. Louis to treat her serious injuries. The truck driver was not injured in the crash that took place around 11:30 Monday morning.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Weekend shooting leaves one dead in northern Jefferson County

(Byrnes Mill) A Franklin County teenager is dead after a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning outside a residence in the 3500 block of West Ford Drive in Byrnes Mill. Major Andy Sides says deputies responded to the gas station at Route PP and Highway 30 shortly before 1:30 where they encountered a small group of mostly teenagers.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO

