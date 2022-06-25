Members of the Morgantown community gather for “Ban off our Bodies,” candlelight vigil
By Madeline Edwards
WDTV
4 days ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Residents filled Monongalia County Courthouse Square for a “Ban off our Bodies” candlelight vigil. Following the overturn of Roe v. Wade, members of the community put together this event to bring people together to discuss what would happen to abortions not only in West Virginia, but across...
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Protesters rallied in front of the Harrison County Courthouse in downtown Clarksburg on Monday evening. The protest involved more than 100 people in support of abortion rights. Protesters said they were not happy about the Supreme Court’s decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which effectively overthrew the 50-year-old Roe […]
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Clarksburg-Harrison Library held its Farm to Table event for kids at Hart Kitchen Eatery in Clarksburg. Anne Hart invited the local children into her kitchen, where they learned about vegetables and were taught some basic cooking techniques. The kids all had the opportunity to be...
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A group of Morgantown residents are petitioning to recall the entire city council. The recallers believe the city council is not concerned with public safety. They’re blaming the city council for low morale among the police and fire departments. Morgantown citizens have been attending city...
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — First Choice Services out of Charleston says it is ahead of the game when it comes to a new national emergency mental health hotline number that is being rolled out across the U.S. July 16th. Many county officials throughout the U.S. say they’re not ready for the new number to take […]
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — With July 4th nearing, Independence Day weekend festivities are being announced. The holiday lands on a Monday this year. Plan for local, state and federal government-run buildings to be closed, as well as non-essential services like the United States Postal Service. Here’s a look at what’s going on in different counties […]
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Many of us enjoy hitting the golf course for 18 holes, but one local man is doing that 6.5 times over!. Jimmy Stemple is helping United Way and the local community by attempting to golf 117 holes all on foot at the Bridgeport Country Club. That...
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A coalition of West Virginia activist groups has set up vigils across the state, including in Morgantown, after the United States Supreme Court Friday announced a decision with the effect of overturning Roe v. Wade. The Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision means states can now make laws restricting abortion. […]
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – New personnel rules for Morgantown city employees take effect in July and some first responders are sounding alarms. International Association of Firefighters Local 313 President Mitchell Beall told city council members when he started about 10 years ago it was one of the best fire service jobs in the state but that’s not the case now.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A Fortune 500 company has officially broken ground in Morgantown. Medical logsitics company Owens and Minor (OMI), hosted a ground breaking ceremony at the Morgantown Industrial Park Monday afternoon as part of their new working partnership with WVU Medicine. Representatives from both WVU Medicine and Owens and Minor were in attendance as well as state officials including West Virginia Secretary of Economic Development Mitch Carmichael.
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said Swiger was found Tuesday afternoon. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing teen last seen in Lumberport. 13-year-old Kelse Mae Swiger was last seen at her home in Lumberport Monday evening. Anyone...
UPDATE (June 28 (3:00 p.m.) According to a report from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Swiger has been located. ORIGINAL (Dec. 28 (10:30 a.m.) LUMBERPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is searching for what they say is a runaway juvenile who was last seen Monday evening at her Lumberport home. Deputies say […]
Nellie Virginia Prickett, 89, of Fairmont, passed away Monday, June 27, 2022. She was born in Fairmont on July 21, 1932, a daughter of the late Lire N. Coniglio and Daisy Mae Phillips Coniglio. Nellie enjoyed her play days with her sister, Mary, Mary Lou, and JoAnn. Nellie was Methodist by faith. Nellie is survived by her children, Cathy (Mike) McCue, Bev (Wally) Rose, Larry (Robin) Prickett, Kim (Donnie) Haught, Scott (Dee) Prickett; twelve grandchildren, Michelle (Todd) Clyde, Jennifer McCue, Jaime (Doug) Garrett, Keith (Carrie) Hamrick, Melissa Hamrick, Lori Rose, Bethanie (Ben) Loss, Josh Prickett, Jacob Prickett, Kelly Michael, Matthew Haught, Zach Prickett; 14 great grandchildren; a special friend, Don Maxwell; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents, Nellie was preceded in death by her husband Lawrence Ansley Prickett; her grandchild, Jordan Catherine Haught; brothers, Louis, Guy, and Lire Coniglio; and her sister, Mary Catherine Wilson. The family would like to give special thanks to Sharon Sage, Brenda Retton, and her hospice care. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Thursday, June 30, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. The funeral will be on Friday, July 1, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Stephanie Bennett officiating. Interment will follow at the Monumental Methodist Church Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A Fortune 500 company has broken ground on its site in Morgantown. Medical logistics company Owens and Minor hosted a groundbreaking ceremony in the Westridge development on Monday. The company is planning a new 350,000-square-foot distribution center, which will be the hub for distributing medical supplies such as personal protective equipment and custom procedure trays. The company plans to create 140 new jobs with the facility.
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — After the Sunset Ellis Restaurant in Shinnston officially closed its doors, owners have now switched their focus to trying to keep the Sunset Ellis Drive-In movie theater up and running. After their projector room was vandalized during the off-season, workers had to get new parts for their antique projector to show movies. […]
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Morgantown man has admitted to a firearms charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Curtis Neal, 44, pleaded guilty this week to one count of “Aiding and Abetting the False Statement in Connection with the Acquisition of Firearms.” Neal admitted to working with others to illegally purchase several firearms from […]
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh sentenced a Preston County man to nearly six years (70 months) in federal prison for his role in methamphetamine, crack cocaine, fentanyl and heroin drug distribution operation, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. David Gamble, 58, of Masontown, pleaded guilty in February 2022 to one […]
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - For those wondering about the work taking place around United Hospital Center, it is not a new business. However, it is yet another substantial addition for the Bridgeport-based medical facility. Bridgeport Community Development Director Andrea Kerr said that UHC is doing a $5.7 million project that...
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The man who was shot late Saturday night in Clarksburg is expected to survive, the Clarksburg Police Department announced Monday. The victim, a man who has yet to be identified, was flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital after he was shot multiple times over the weekend. At the time of the incident, […]
