An endangered missing person advisory was issued for a 16-year-old girl and her 5-month-old son who went missing from a residence in Harvard Wednesday and were spotted in Kentucky. The Illinois State Police activated an endangered missing person advisory for Amia Stith, 16, and her 5-month-old son, Maverick Stith. The two were seen leaving a […] The post Alert issued after 16-year-old girl, her 5-month-old go missing from McHenry County appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.

HARVARD, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO