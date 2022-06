With a larger focus on social injustice toward the Black community in recent years, supporting Black businesses has become one of the avenues to further push for equity. Stepping away from big corporations or brand names and seeking out minority-led businesses is a direct, impactful way to support the community and encourage Black entrepreneurship. Many have taken note and action. The United States Census Bureau reported that between 2017 and 2019, “Black-owned businesses grew in all sectors of the U.S. economy,” with an eight percent increase in Black-owned employer businesses from 2018 to 2019.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO