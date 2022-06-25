Five Movies To Watch When You’re Done With “Monstrous”

Evan Almighty turns 15 in 2022, and it’s still deserving of a rewatch, years after its premiere in 2015. With a star-studded cast in Steve Carell and Morgan Freeman as well as a biblically compelling storyline, Evan Almighty is every bit as enjoyable now as it was when it first dropped in theaters. For those who may not remember, Steve Carell stars as Evan Baxter, a beloved news anchor who is elected to the United States Congress. Upon moving his family to Northern Virginia, Evan discovers that he’s been tasked with a much higher calling: to build an ark in preparation for a flood. With the help of his family, friends, and even some animals, Evan sets out to build the ark, all while trying to maintain his congressional duties. The film is equal parts hilarious and heartwarming, with a message that still resonates today.
