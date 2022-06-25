ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five Movies To Watch When You’re Done With “Monstrous”

By A.E. Oats
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonstrous is a 2022 American supernatural thriller film directed by Chris Sivertson and written by Carol Chrest and premiered in the FrightFest strand of the Glasgow Film Festival on March 12, 2022. The film stars Christina Ricci as Laura, a mother who moves with her seven-year-old son, Cody (played by Santino...

Five Movies To Watch When You’re Done With “Official Competition”

Official Competition is a 2021 Spanish-Argentine comedy film directed by Gastón Duprat & Mariano Cohn. It stars Antonio Banderas, Penélope Cruz, and Oscar Martínez. The plot follows a wealthy businessman who hires a director to produce the brilliant art film that he envisions to be his crowning legacy. Official Competition was screened in the main competition section at the 77th Venice International Film Festival and was released on June 17, 2022. The New Yorker published a review of the film and wrote, “Many viewers will be taken aback by the unexpected timbre of this film. It is sparsely populated, often shrinking into a chamber piece, with Lola, Félix, and Iván squaring (or triangulating) off against one another. And check out the chamber: a vast and cavernous modern construction, in which humans are easily dwarfed by the walls and the windows.” If you enjoyed watching the satire film that includes insights into acting, directing, and the creative process in film, here are five movies we recommend watching.
Five Older Movies That Can Still be Remade Today

Is anyone else tired of folks saying ‘that movie couldn’t be made today’? It’s such a limiting line of thought to be certain. Even worse, it gives the impression that if anyone were to make the attempt to bring these movies back to life, there would be a PC mob ready and waiting to make sure it didn’t happen. The constant fear of upsetting and offending people has changed the entertainment business in a big way over the last several years, and it’s been changing throughout the last couple of decades. Sadly, people have grown increasingly offended by one thing or another and have lost that one thing that makes some movies stand out in a big way: their sense of humor. Jokes aren’t as allowable as they used to be, and as a result, this has made for a few very tone-deaf movies in the recent past. But placing limitations on the possibility of bringing great movies back, even if they wouldn’t be the same, is the kind of censorship that makes it clear that many people aren’t really interested in freedom of expression unless it happens to be something they personally approve of in an advance. Here are five movies that could still be made today.
'Thor: Love and Thunder' Final Trailer Reveals Celestials

Following the release of official character posters, Marvel Studios releases the final trailer for its highly-anticipated Thor: Love and Thunder film. With Sweet Child O’ Mine playing in the background, the trailer depicts the movie’s main cast of Thor (Chris Hemsworth), King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) as they devise a plan to stop Gorr’s (Christian Bale) plan of eliminating all the gods from the world.
Chris Pratt reacts to controversy over him being cast as Mario in Super Mario Bros. film as he's not of Italian heritage

Chris Pratt opened up on the discussion of his landing the role of Mario in the upcoming Super Mario Bros. film, as he's not of Italian heritage. The Minnesota native, 43, spoke with Variety Wednesday about the notion some people could be put off by the accent he uses to play the famed video game plumber, as a number of people took to social media last fall skeptical of the casting decision.
Margot Robbie spotted on the set of Barbie in full costume

Margot Robbie looked like a Barbie brought to life when she was spotted on the set of the upcoming live-action movie about the iconic doll. The 31-year-old actress donned a hot pink ensemble comprised of a low-cut halter crop top and lace-up bell bottom pants that were decorated with metallic stars. The two-time Academy Award nominee draped a long beige cardigan over her shoulders as she headed to film scenes in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday.
Saoirse Ronan and Sam Rockwell Solve a West End Murder in ‘See How They Run’ First Trailer

Click here to read the full article. Searchlight Pictures has pulled back the curtain on “See How They Run,” the production company’s upcoming murder mystery starring a detective duo played by Sam Rockwell and Saoirse Ronan. The first footage introduces viewers to Rockwell’s seasoned Inspector Stoppard and Ronan’s rookie Constable Stalker. The pair team up to solve a murder most foul in London’s West End theater district during the 1950s, investigating the seedy underbelly of England’s glamorous of artists and turning over a litany of brash, creative suspects. David Oyelowo, Adrien Brody and Ruth Wilson also feature in prominent roles alongside Rockwell...
Mad Max prequel Furiosa promises 'great Biker Horde' and a young Immortan Joe

Witness me! Because there are new details about Furiosa, the intriguing prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road. Filming began recently on the dystopian epic that stars Queen's Gambit and The Northman star Anya Taylor-Joy as a young Furiosa, first played by Charlize Theron in director George Miller's multi-Oscar-winning movie. Warner Bros. released an official plot synopsis this week, and it contains juicy intel on what's in store.
Inside the 70mm Western Halyna Hutchins Shot Before Her Death — and Her Director’s Attempts to Finish It

Click here to read the full article. In October 2021, much of the world heard about the tragic fate of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was killed when actor and producer Alec Baldwin discharged a firearm on the set of the movie “Rust” in New Mexico. However, that project was not the only undertaking that the 42-year-old Ukrainian DP had been working on at the time of her death. In September 2020, Hutchins joined director Dennis Hauck in Ireland for the production of a still-untitled 19th century period piece. Now, Hauck is trying to finish the work they started together.  “She was definitely...
Russo Brothers Want to See Chris Evans Return to Marvel Cinematic Universe as Wolverine

Click here to read the full article. Ever since Disney’s high-profile merger with 20th Century Fox (now 20th Century Studios) in 2019, superhero fans have been eagerly waiting to see characters from Fox’s “X-Men” franchise added to Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. Certain characters from the long-running “X-Men” series will undeniably be difficult to recast. But this week, two of Marvel’s top directors came up with an idea to get the process started. Speaking on the ComicBook.com Phase Zero podcast, Anthony and Joe Russo were asked if there was another superhero they would like to see their “The Gray Man” star Chris...
Broadway Cast Announced For Tom Stoppard’s ‘Leopoldstadt’

Click here to read the full article. Most of the 38-member cast of the upcoming Broadway production of Tom Stoppard’s Olivier Award-winning Leopoldstadt was announced today, with four members of the original West End company making the move and newcomers to the show set to include Caissie Levy, Brandon Uranowitz, Seth Numrich and David Krumholtz. Twenty-three of the cast members announced today will be making their Broadway debuts with Leopoldstadt, according to producers Sonia Friedman Productions, Roy Furman, and Lorne Michaels. Patrick Marber, who directed the West End staging, will direct for Broadway as well. Leopoldstadt’s limited Broadway engagement will begin previews Wednesday,...
Christian Bale Reveals He Would Return to Batman Role on One Condition

Christian Bale isn't ruling out a return to Batman completely, although the actor does have pretty steep conditions for reprising his role as the Caped Crusader. After appearing as Bruce Wayne in Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy, Bale told PopCulture.com's sister site ComicBook.com that he would only return to his role as the superhero if Nolan was the one who asked.
Sony to Tone Down Spider-Man Villain ‘Kraven the Hunter’ to ‘Kraven The Animal Lover’ in Upcoming Spin-Off

In an extremely controversial decision, Sony has decided to make Spider-Man villain Kraven the Hunter into Kraven the Animal Lover. Following the change of Venom and Morbius, Sony has launched a spinoff movie for another classic Spider-Man villain. Kraven the Hunter is a fictional character in American comic books that are published by Marvel Comics.
It's Time to Make the Lightsabers in Star Wars Deadly Again

Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Obi-Wan Kenobi. When I was a kid, lightsabers weren't just the coolest fictional weapon in the galaxy, they were also the most feared. Amongst all the good ideas George Lucas dreamed up when he created the original Star Wars, a sword with a blade made out of pure energy that could cut through anything (and that also comes in a variety of cool colors) was the most brilliant. Lightsabers were awesome -- a sci-fi update of the Samurai swords Lucas was probably obsessed with when he was a kid. And just like those razor-sharp Samurai swords, a lightsaber wasn't something you wanted to mess around with or find yourself on the receiving end of. You talk smack to a dude packing a lightsaber at your local watering hole, and you're going to lose, at minimum, one of your arms. Simple as that. Like Ben Kenobi said, lightsabers were an elegant weapon for a more civilized age ... but they would also strike your ass down in a hurry.
Let’s Talk About the They/Them Trailer

It’s been a while since we’ve seen Kevin Bacon in a camp setting such as this, right? In fact, a while back it sounded as though he was still a little unnerved about people asking for his autograph due to his brief stint in the first Friday the 13th movie. But he’s come a long way since then, and it would appear that he’s now portraying the head camp counselor for a different location, and is already looking like one of those who will become unhinged during the course of the movie. Camp Whistler is supposedly a safe space for a group of gay and transgender campers who all made a deal with their parents to get something else. In other words, attend the camp or there are consequences. Unfortunately, as it would already appear, there are going to be consequences anyway since the appearance of a bloody skull mask is a good sign that things are going to start happening that the campers aren’t going to understand, or possibly survive. The movie does look and sound like something that might be classified as an updated Friday the 13th movie in terms of style and appearance, but it sounds as though things are going to be a bit different.
“Evan Almighty” Turns 15 In 2022

Evan Almighty turns 15 in 2022, and it’s still deserving of a rewatch, years after its premiere in 2015. With a star-studded cast in Steve Carell and Morgan Freeman as well as a biblically compelling storyline, Evan Almighty is every bit as enjoyable now as it was when it first dropped in theaters. For those who may not remember, Steve Carell stars as Evan Baxter, a beloved news anchor who is elected to the United States Congress. Upon moving his family to Northern Virginia, Evan discovers that he’s been tasked with a much higher calling: to build an ark in preparation for a flood. With the help of his family, friends, and even some animals, Evan sets out to build the ark, all while trying to maintain his congressional duties. The film is equal parts hilarious and heartwarming, with a message that still resonates today.
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Laura Sohn

Laura Sohn is still relatively new to the professional acting world, but she’s already found a good amount of success. She got a life-changing opportunity in 2019 when she was cast as Alina Park in the TV series The Blacklist. Now that her time on the show has come to an end, lots of people can’t help but be sad. However, they’re also looking forward to seeing what the future has in store for Laura. Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear that she has any upcoming projects in the works, but I think it’s safe to say that we’re going to be seeing plenty more of her on our screens in the years to come. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Laura Sohn.
Deadpool 3 Writers Weigh in on Wolverine MCU Casting

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has a lot of exciting things waiting in the wings for fans – in addition to all the cosmic, multiverse, madness that's already unfolding in Phase 4. One of the most highly-anticipated films on the way is Deadpool 3, which will see Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool officially arrive in the MCU. Deadpool 3 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick have been teasing some of the story ideas they have for Deadpool's official MCU debut; in a recent interview, the pair addressed the recent rumors that Wolverine could be showing up in Deadpool 3.
