The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, leaving abortion laws to the states. In North Carolina, abortion is actually illegal in all cases. However, an exception in the law, passed in 1973 shortly after Roe, allows for abortions until 20 weeks gestation. Because this exception passed the legislature and was signed into law it "makes our law clearer than in many states," says Maxine Eichner, a UNC School of Law professor. It also means it would almost certainly require the legislature to pass - and the governor to sign into law - any changes that would restrict abortions before 20 weeks.

