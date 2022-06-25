ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

US Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade

By Laurel Bowman
Voice of America
 4 days ago

The U.S. Supreme Court has struck down the decades-old Roe...

www.voanews.com

TODAY.com

Former law clerk to Justice Thomas, Kavanaugh speaks on abortion ruling

Jennifer Mascott, a former law clerk to Justices Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh, joins Saturday TODAY to discuss the logic behind the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Mascott, an assistant law professor at George Mason University, said “Issues of this level of importance should not be decided for all of us by just nine justices in robes.”June 25, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Voice of America

40% of American Voters Disapprove of Overturn of Roe v. Wade

For decades, Americans have been split over the contentious issue of abortion and when and how it should be legal. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned decades of law by ruling Friday that the Constitution does not guarantee women the right to an abortion, putting the issue back in front of voters. VOA’s congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson looks at how the ruling could impact key midterm elections in November that will determine control of the U.S. Congress.
U.S. POLITICS
Voice of America

US Supreme Court Eliminates Constitutional Right to Abortion

A conservative supermajority in the U.S. Supreme Court struck down on Friday the constitutional right to an abortion by overturning Roe vs. Wade, the 1973 decision that legalized the procedure in the United States. The 6-3 court decision follows a move by the high court to loosen restriction on guns in America despite modest gun control measures passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi has more on the rulings.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Voice of America

Miranda Rights Endure Despite US Supreme Court Ruling

Washington — It is a mantra that fans of American cop shows around the world can rattle off by heart. “You have the right to remain silent,” a police officer advises a suspect under arrest. “Anything you say can and will be used against you in a court of law. You have a right to an attorney. If you can’t afford an attorney, one will be provided to you.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
People

Governor Who Signed Abortion Ban with No Exceptions for Rape or Incest Says 'It's Not the Debate Today'

The governor of Arkansas says he'd "prefer a different outcome" to a teen not being able to get an abortion in his state if impregnated by a family member as a result of rape. During a conversation with Meet the Press' Chuck Todd that aired Sunday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson spoke on 2019's Act 180, which was triggered as a result of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade Friday.
ARKANSAS STATE
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
Voice of America

Supreme Court Cases That Have Shaped American Life

Since the U.S. Supreme Court first assembled in 1790, it has ruled on tens of thousands of cases. The court’s decisions have defined the country’s legal framework and shaped countless aspects of U.S. society. Here are some cases that had a large impact on American life.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Voice of America

Abortion Fights Move to US States

Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision last week to overturn Roe v. Wade, the battle for abortion rights has now moved to state courts and legislatures around the country. Thirteen American states, mainly in the South and Midwest, had laws ready that would ban abortion once Roe v. Wade...
WOMEN'S HEALTH

