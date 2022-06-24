ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Michigan State basketball to play Notre Dame in ACC-Big Ten Challenge

By Robert Bondy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Rey Del Rio/Getty Image

Michigan State will head to South Bend, Ind. this fall for a matchup on the hardwood with the Fighting Irish.

The ACC-Big Ten Challenge schedule was announced on Friday, and the Spartans have drawn Notre Dame. Michigan State will travel to Notre Dame on November 30 in this year’s event.

This will be the 35th meeting all-time between the Spartans and Fighting Irish, with Michigan State holding the slight edge in the series at 19-15. This year’s matchup, however, will only be the fourth meeting between Michigan State and Notre Dame since 1979.

Notre Dame joins a stacked slate of games in the month of November for Michigan State. The Spartans are already on the hook to play Kentucky as part of the Champions Classic and play in the PK85 tournament — which includes a loaded field of teams. Additionally, there are reports Michigan State is going to play Gonzaga on Veteran’s Day on an aircraft carrier in San Diego.

Click on the tweet below to see the complete slate for this year’s ACC-Big Ten Challenge:

