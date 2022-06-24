ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Woj: Lakers have 'most interest' in Kyrie Irving

By Robert Marvi
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UHFKa_0gLa0gu700

There may be only an outside chance of Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving joining the Lakers, but with each passing day, it seems those chances are slowly getting better.

Reportedly, he and his team are at an impasse in terms of negotiating a contract extension. Irving has one year left on his current deal, and that final year is a player option.

The deadline for him to decide whether to opt into that final year is Wednesday.

Obviously, the Lakers pulling off an Irving trade would be very difficult, as trades for a star of that caliber always are, but perhaps there’s a slightly easier path to him becoming a member of the Purple and Gold.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN says that Irving has put together a list of teams he’d be interested in joining, and of those teams, the Lakers have the “most interest.”

Wojnarowski also said there is no sign-and-trade deal with Brooklyn that would “make sense,” and that Irving’s best bet to become a Laker would be to opt out and sign for the team’s taxpayer mid-level exception, which is expected to be worth somewhere in the area of $6-$7 million.

If Irving were to do that, he could then sign a longer-term deal with L.A. next summer if the team were willing to do so.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Nets Have Reportedly Made A Decision On Kyrie Irving

After a tumultuous season that went from NBA title favorites to being swept in the first round, the Brooklyn Nets and Kyrie Irving are ready for a divorce. According to Nets insider Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News, Kyrie has been granted permission to seek sign-and-trade offers from other NBA teams. The move comes amid reports that the Nets are unwilling to sign Kyrie to a new contract with any significant guarantees.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Draymond Green Makes His Opinion On Kyrie Very Clear

Kyrie Irving is once again the center of NBA attention off the court. The Brooklyn Nets point guard must decide by Wednesday whether to take a $36.5 million player option or elect for free agency. If he leaves, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski identified the Los Angeles Lakers as "the most significant threat" for his services.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Lakers star LeBron James slapped with harsh $36.5 million Kyrie Irving reality by Skip Bayless

Before Kyrie Irving announced his decision to opt-in to his player option with the Brooklyn Nets for the upcoming season, a potential move to the Los Angeles Lakers to reunite with LeBron James was actually picking up a lot of steam. That deal isn’t exactly dead, but it is clear that Kyrie isn’t ready to […] The post Lakers star LeBron James slapped with harsh $36.5 million Kyrie Irving reality by Skip Bayless appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics reportedly among several teams with 'a degree of interest' in trading for New York Knicks guard Alec Burks

The Boston Celtics are undoubtedly making calls for ways to improve the team in their quest to hang Banner 18 at the end of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, and among the targets that we have previously floated as potential targets, a healthy Alec Burks stood out as a possible option for the Celtics to use their $17.1 traded player exception (TPE) to bring the New York Knicks wing on board.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Kanye West Has Reportedly Signed Another Big Athlete

As Kanye West continues to expand his endeavors beyond music and fashion, his latest venture, Donda Sports, signed another big name, according to TMZ. With Front Office Sports reporting, "In the last 48 hours, Kanye West and Donda Sports have signed both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown," via the Hollywood outlet.
CELEBRITIES
People

Shaquille O'Neal and Ex Shaunie's Relationship Timeline

Shaquille O'Neal had a Hall of Fame-worthy professional basketball career, spanning two decades and six NBA teams. But when it comes to his personal life, the 7-ft., 1-in. center said he has his "regrets" — specifically, the end of his seven-year marriage to Shaunie O'Neal, who has since remarried.
CELEBRITIES
Yardbarker

Tracy McGrady reveals the only way to fix the Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers entered the 2021-22 NBA season widely regarded as championship contenders. It was them and the Brooklyn Nets. A big reason that everyone acknowledged was responsible for the Lakers’ struggles was the offseason acquisition of Russell Westbrook. He just couldn’t mesh with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Kyrie Irving
fadeawayworld.net

Paul George Reacts On Instagram After John Wall Decides To Sign With The Los Angeles Clippers

As the Los Angeles Clippers look to take some inspiration from the Golden State Warriors to go from missing the playoffs to NBA champions, they have added a potentially big piece to their championship puzzle. After the Rockets failed to find a trade partner for John Wall, they secured a buyout with the former All-Star and reports indicate he is set to sign with the Clippers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Sixers#Knicks
The Spun

Basketball World Reacts To Bronny James' Surprising Ranking

Bronny James, the son of NBA legend LeBron James, saw his Rivals.com ranking take a noticeable hit this month. The four-star combo guard in the 2023 class has dropped to No. 60 in the country, per Rivals.com. That's a 30-ranking drop for the Sierra Canyon, California product. LeBron James has...
People

Nia Long and Ime Udoka's Relationship Timeline

All roads lead back to Boston — at least, for Nia Long and Ime Udoka they do. The Fatal Affair actress and the former professional basketball player first met in Boston back in 2010, after work brought them both there by chance. They were introduced by a mutual friend, and from that point on, the couple was inseparable — despite Udoka's NBA coaching jobs taking him to cities like San Antonio, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, and Long's acting career having her film all over the country.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Hawks Are Rumored To Be On Verge Of Blockbuster Trade

The Atlanta Hawks are reportedly close to making a major move. According to WSB-TV's Zach Klein, the Hawks are "on [the] verge" of acquiring Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs. They would reportedly exchange veteran forward Danilo Gallinari and multiple first-round draft picks. While it's unclear how many picks...
NBA Analysis Network

This Wizards-Nets Trade Pairs Kyrie Irving, Bradley Beal

Of all of the NBA’s superstars, Kyrie Irving may be the one with the strongest opinions on non-basketball matters. You don’t have to agree with him. In fact, some of his opinions are of the ilk that realistically, the majority of people won’t. Nonetheless, give him credit for sticking to his convictions.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
Lakers Nation

Lakers Rumors: L.A. Considered Purchasing Another Second-Rounder To Draft Baylor’s Kendall Brown

The Los Angeles Lakers found a skilled 3-and-D wing in Max Christie during the 2022 NBA Draft. The Lakers purchased the No. 35 pick from the Orlando Magic to draft Christie on Thursday. He proved his defensive prowess in the 6-foot-6 guard’s freshman year at Michigan State. And while he only made 31.7% of his triples, analysts claim the 19-year-old’s shot technique will allow him to improve his 3-point percentage.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

10 NBA Veterans Who Can Sign For The Los Angeles Lakers This Summer

The Los Angeles Lakers can be considered an unmitigated disaster last season because they failed to reach the heights expected of them despite having a trio of superstar players. The stars did not fit together, and there was absolutely no defense played by most members of the roster. As expected, head coach Frank Vogel was made the scapegoat and was fired during the offseason. Looking ahead to the 2022-2023 season, the Lakers seem to be going forward with LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Anthony Davis at the core. The difference is that there is a new head coach in Darvin Ham who will lead the charge.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Scotty Pippen Jr. Signing

Scottie Pippen's son will have a chance to make an NBA roster this summer. The Los Angeles Lakers have signed Scotty Pippen Jr., the son of the NBA legend, to their Summer League team. He's reportedly signed a two-way contract. Scotty Pippen Jr. is excited. Pippen Jr. isn't the only...
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

124K+
Followers
169K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy