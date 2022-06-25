ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Californians could get up to $350 in gas refund: tentative deal with Newsom, lawmakers say

By KJ Hiramoto
KTVU FOX 2
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES - Governor Gavin Newsom and state lawmakers have tentatively agreed on a $9 billion deal to give eligible Californians some money back. According to a breakdown and report published by CalMatters,...

CBS Sacramento

Gov. Newsom Signs Budget Bill That’ll Give Millions Of Californians Inflation Relief Payments

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a state budget bill Monday that he and other leaders say prioritizes getting dollars back into the pockets of millions of Californians struggling to deal with historically-high gas prices and inflation. A $17 billion inflation relief package is at the center of the budget bill. The package aims to provide 23 million people across the state with a tax rebate of up to $1,050. People eligible to get the rebate are single filers making less than $75,000, getting a $350 payment, and joint filers who have an income under $150,000, getting a total $700 payment. Californians with at least one dependent will also get an extra $350. The package will also include a temporary suspension of the state sales tax on diesel, which is 23 cents per gallon, as well as additional funds to help people pay their rent and utility bills. The governor’s office says the budget bill also doubles down on the state’s response to the climate crisis by securing additional power-generating capacity of the summer and expanding the state’s ability to prepare for and respond to wildfires, extreme heat and the ongoing drought.
Times of San Diego

Californians to Get $1,050 Inflation-Relief Tax Refunds in New State Budget Deal

California legislative leaders announced a plan to refund taxpayers up to $1,050 for inflation relief in a $17 billion budget deal worked out over the weekend. The plan that “prioritizes getting dollars back into the pockets of millions of Californians who are grappling with global inflation” was announced by Gov. Gavin Newsom, Senate President pro Tempore Toni Atkins and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon.
NBC Los Angeles

California Gas Tax Increase Starts July 1

Gas prices in some areas of California are already higher than the national average, but those prices are going to go up even more with the increase in the state's gas excise tax. On July 1, California's gas tax will increase prices at the pump by about three cents per...
UPI News

Millions of California taxpayers to get 'inflation relief' payments

June 27 (UPI) -- California lawmakers have reached a budget deal that will offer "inflation relief" payments to millions of taxpayers in the state. "California's budget addresses the state's most pressing needs, and prioritizes getting dollars back into the pockets of millions of Californians who are grappling with global inflation and rising prices of everything from gas to groceries," said Gov. Gavin Newsom, Senate President pro Tempore Toni Atkins, and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon in a joint statement Sunday.
Dayana Sabatin

Inflation Relief Checks (Up To $1,050)

According to MarketWatch, over 23 million California taxpayers will supposedly be receiving inflation relief checks this upcoming fall. So, if you live in California, and you're a taxpayer who has been hurt by inflation, you might be getting some form of financial relief, although these news are quite ironic as people in California are not the only ones who have been hurt by inflation.
CBS San Francisco

How some Bay Area residents will spend their stimulus checks

SACRAMENTO (KPIX) -- California lawmakers have struck a deal to send $7 billion back to taxpayers to counter soaring inflation. About 23 million California residents will soon receive "inflation relief" checks of up to $1,050 under a budget deal reached by Governor Gavin Newsom and state lawmakers on Sunday.  Opinions are mixed as to what the money will pay for and whether it will help.Robert Pickett is a retired teacher living outside Sacramento. He says he'll receive $350 under the governor's new inflation relief plan. "That would be groceries for about two weeks, and maybe one tank of gas," said Pickett. For...
KTVU FOX 2

Californians could get up to $350 apiece in inflation relief

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Inflation relief checks could be in your bank account by the end of the year according to a tentative plan worked out by California Gov. Gavin Newsom and state lawmakers. Most Californians could see a check ranging from $200 to $350 based on their income. It's part...
californiaglobe.com

Newsom and Law Enforcement Labor Unions Agree on One-Time $1,500 Pandemic Bonuses

On Friday, multiple state law enforcement and public safety unions reached an agreement with Governor Gavin Newsom, ensuring the workers receive a one-time $1,500 COVID-19 pandemic bonus. According to the agreement, members of the California Correctional Peace Officers Association, the California Association of Highway Patrolmen, and the California Statewide Law...
KTVU FOX 2

PG&E fined $1.27M for failure to fix corroding pipes

SAN FRANCISCO - PG&E received a $1.27 million fine and citation for failing to promptly fix problems with corrosion prevention systems in its natural gas pipelines, the California Public Utilities Commission announced on Friday. Following an investigation, the state oversight commission concluded that PG&E did not address issues in 127...
KTVU FOX 2

Wisconsin abortion ban: AG Kaul sues to block 173-year-old statute

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul filed a lawsuit to block the state's abortion ban, which dates to 1849. Kaul's lawsuit offers two reasons why he thinks a judge should rule the law is unenforceable. First, he argues the state's laws after Roe v. Wade conflict with the older ban. For example, in 1985, the state banned abortions after viability. The state has also enacted post-Roe laws regulating who and how abortions can be done in the state.
KABC

New Data Shows Cheapest California Areas To Buy Home

(Undated) — As home prices have gone up, new research is showing some California areas with cheaper price tags. Redfin shared its data with KTLA, and revealed properties in the 93562 area code, are going for 31 dollars per square foot. More specifically, that’s located in Trona and Searles Valley in San Bernardino County. That’s a huge price difference compared to homes in San Francisco, were properties have been listed for over one-thousand dollars per square foot. But that’s not the most expensive. That belongs to the 93920 zip code of Big Sur were a coastline property in that neighborhood is over 42-hundred dollars per square foot.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Can you drive a forklift? This California company will give you $5,000 to work for them

A Fresno-based raisin company is offering new recruits a $5,000 sign-on bonus to be part of their stack crew or as forklift and machine operators. Sun-Maid Growers of America, an agricultural cooperative that is one of the largest raisin and dried fruit processors in the world, is hoping to fill positions that make the stacks of raisins at their Kingsburg facility.
