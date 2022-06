The American Environmental Protection Agency is offering a new grant to provide electric-powered school buses to qualified schools. The 2022 Clean School Bus Rebates Program will distribute $500 million in rebates to school districts nationwide to replace existing school buses with either low emission buses or zero-emission electric ones. The program has teamed up with DTE Energy to help get the word out about the grant and make the application process easier.

