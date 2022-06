The UNC basketball program has been extremely selective when it comes extending offers to the class of 2024. As of now, only four players hold an offer from the Tar Heels. Those three prospects are Jarin Stevenson, Cam Scott, Tre Johnson and most recently Ian Jackson. All three are top-30 players and all are five-stars. The latest offer to Jackson was a ‘very big’ one for the New York native, according to On3.com. “UNC, I want to get out there too. That was almost the same as Kentucky, really,” Jackson said of the UNC offer. “Just watching that team as I grew up,...

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO