What does this mean for Kentucky women? Female activists react to Roe v. Wade decision

LEXINGTON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court issued its decision, striking down Roe v. Wade . So the question now is, what does this mean for women here in Kentucky ?

While the ACLU and pro-life organization, Kentucky Right To Life Associatio n, have opposing views on the overturn, the two sides used the same word to describe their reactions; ’emotional.’

The two organizations discuss the emotional ramifications this will have on women in Kentucky who now have fallen under the trigger law.

Angela Cooper, communications director for the ACLU of Kentucky said, “But as a precaution, our client, EMW Women’s Surgical Center, has closed its stores as of this morning, so as of right now, abortion is unavailable in the state of Kentucky.”

Cooper said all abortion appointments were also canceled effectively Friday morning.

Calling it a ‘forced pregnancy by the government,’ Cooper said that the overturn decisions was not about what’s in the best interest for babies across the nation.

“This is not about babies, if it was about babies we would have universal healthcare, we would have excellent education systems, we would have universal pre-K.,” Cooper said.

More on abortion, Roe v. Wade:

The ACLU said they believed that the overturned decision also prevents women from having ‘safe’ abortions.

“People will self-manage, people will travel out of state, people will do dangerous things,” Cooper said. “Wealthy people will always have access to abortions. Those who will be mostly affected are those who are already disproportionately affected…people who live in poverty, communities of color.”

However, The Kentucky Right to Life said they are feeling joyful and now have an opportunity to change the narrative.

Addia Wuchern, executive director for the Kentucky Right To Life Association said, “For 50 years, we have wept for the 64 million lives that have been lost to abortion.”



Wuchern said Roe V. Wade has placed women in opposition with their unborn children, “This thought that a child, a life, is a barrier to a future.”

In Kentucky alone, since 1973, Wuchern said there have been “296-thousand abortions in the Commonwealth.

“Over a quarter-million lives are missing,” Wuchern said. “On Average that would mean, nine elementary schools filled of children in Kentucky a year, were eliminated.”



Now that the Supreme Court has kicked the decision back to the states, both parties plan to galvanize their efforts as early as Monday.

“The ACLU of Kentucky will never stop fighting for Kentuckian rights to reproductive care. We will be filing a suit in state court, as early as next week, to ensure that Kentucky will have access to the reproductive care that they need, that includes abortion care,” Cooper said.



“We will be in court on Monday on House Bill three, so we celebrate today, but we still have a lot of work to do,” Wuchern said.

Resources for Kentucky women

Women across Kentucky right now are asking a lot of questions, like what about the women who are being immediately impacted? Who had abortion appointments that were canceled as of today? What do they do now? The Kentucky Religious Coalition for Reproductive Choice (‘KRCRC’) said it supports a woman’s right to choose, and that “the reversal is devastating.”

“These are decisions that should be based on a woman’s own religious convictions, instead that overturn is allowing our states lawmakers to impose their own beliefs on our population,” Carol Savkovich, Vice Chair at KRCRC , said.

KRCRC said statistics show how abortions can actually save a woman’s life in one way or another.

“Childbirth is 14 times more likely to cause death to a woman than abortions,” Savkovich said. “Almost 2/3 of women who have abortions are already mothers, this is a decision they make with the whole family in mind.”

Now the coalition is worried about women having more difficulty accessing abortions and want to spread the word about resources women can still access in Kentucky:

The Kentucky Health Justice Network maintains a hotline and will assist an individual woman with figuring out what her options are, where she can go, what she can do.

A Fund Inc. does it’s funding directly to the clinics, if a woman shows up to a clinic in another state without sufficient funding, the clinic knows to call on a fund to help.

Women can access pills to abort the baby in their first trimester by visiting: PLAN C: Learn to access at-home abortion pill options online (plancpills.org)

Home – National Abortion Federation (prochoice.org) also has abortion funds available to women.

However, pro-life organization Kentucky Right To Life Association said there are women on the other side standing by wanting to comfort women considering abortions, and educate them on other options.

Wuchern said there are so many pregnancy care centers, in every county; “There are women who can come alongside that girl, that woman to know that she has someone with her as she walks through this process, and they’ve been there all along for women who have been struggling.”

Wuchern said there are fatherhood programs available as well, “Whether its divorce or custody battles, we have got to move people forward to understand this is a life.”

As a mother herself, Wuchern said she wants women to know unborn babies are precious, and there are women who can help them through the birth and possibly the adoption process.

“We want to help make the decision that’s best for her, whether to raise the child as a single mom, or turn to adoption.”

LATEST KENTUCKY NEWS:

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.