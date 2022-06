DERRY, N.H. — An arrest was made in connection to a hit and run crash involving a Derry police officer in May. Officer Melissa Houde was struck by a passing car while she was conducting a traffic stop on South Main Street on May 28. The car hit her cruiser, then hit the officer who was standing on the side of the road. The vehicle then fled the scene.

