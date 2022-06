A 6-year-old boy was nearly abducted from a recent festival in Ohio, but an observant volunteer stepped in and stopped the kidnapping, authorities say. Authorities say Ketema Kuma Faye, 20, was waiting outside of a bounce house at the June 25 fundraising festival in Brown Township, and grabbed the child by his hand when he exited, according to a news release from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO