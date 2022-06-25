ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

TFD contains fire caused after car crashes into a pole in midtown Tulsa

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13lmHq_0gLZvYI800
TFD contains fire caused after car crashes into a pole in midtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police and Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) are at the scene after a car crashed into a light pole near 13th and Harvard earlier Friday evening.

A firefighter at the scene told FOX23 the crash caused multiple fires, but the fires have since been contained.

Crews at the scene say the car flipped over onto it’s side during the crash, and the driver was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U9SLL_0gLZvYI800
TFD contains fire caused after car crashes into a pole in midtown Tulsa

Tulsa police told FOX23 the identity of the driver is unknown, but they are receiving treatment at the hospital. There were no passengers in the vehicle and no one else was injured in the collision.

The crash caused power outages in the midtown Tulsa area. Police said PSO crews are working to restore power in the area.

This is a developing story. Download the FOX23 News App to receive updates as they happen.

Correction: Previous information indicated to FOX23 that the driver crashed into a telephone pole. This was not the case. The driver crashed into a light pole. The above article has been updated to reflect this change.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KTUL

Train hits car in Claremore

A train hit a car Tuesday in Claremore. No one was injured, and the street has reopened. Will Rogers and 1st Street were closed in the aftermath of the crash. Police didn’t say what led to the collision.
CLAREMORE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Waterline break closes east Tulsa street

TULSA, Okla. — An east Tulsa street is closed due to a waterline break. The City of Tulsa said East 11th Street is closed at South 89th East Avenue because of a 12-inch waterline break. The city said the break has not affected any customers’ water service. Repairs...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Henryetta fire kills two people

HENRYETTA, Okla. — Two people were killed in a fire Monday morning in Henryetta. According to the Wilson Volunteer Fire Department, a trailer fire was called in around 4 a.m. near Elm Road and Wilson Road in Henryetta. The trailer was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. The...
HENRYETTA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midtown#Traffic Accident#Harvard#Pso#Cox Media Group
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa Fire Department asking public for details for Bell’s documentary

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) is asking the public for information about a fire more than two decades ago at Bell’s Amusement Park. TFD posted on Facebook that they are looking for details about the Jan. 4, 2000 fire on the Zingo at Bell’s. They said a documentary is being filmed about it and all information is appreciated.
KRMG

Child remains in coma, one week after she was hit by a car in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa eight-year-old girl is still in a coma after she was hit by a car while riding her bike last week. Rosalee Newkirk is still in a coma. Her grandma, Michelle McGee says, “Monday night, they said she was so critical that they wouldn’t even let her momma see her until after they got her stable. And then her momma called me. She was frantic. She was scared to death; she didn’t know if her daughter was going to make it or live.”
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

perez draft

TULSA, Okla. — The OKCM Search & Rescue Team is searching for a 14-year-old girl last seen near the Admiral Twin Drive in north Tulsa, according to an OKCM Facebook post. Selena Perez is 5′6″, 190 lbs and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Police Arrest Man Who Allegedly Threw Saw Blade Through Car Window

Tulsa Police arrested a man who officers say threw a saw blade through the window of a car with a woman inside. According to police, officers responded to a call about a shooting around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday near 21st and Memorial. When police arrived on scene, they found Ryan Thomas, who told police he had been shot. Paramedics who evaluated Thomas said they could only find a cut on his ear.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Police Arrest Woman Accused Of Firing Shots At Tulsa Home

A woman is in custody after Tulsa Police say she allegedly fired gunshots at a man's house over the weekend. Officers say Amy Ballenger drove by the victim's home near Admiral and North Sheridan on Saturday and fired two shots from her Jeep. According to police, a man and a...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Emergency Alert issued for 11-year-old boy

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — On Sunday night Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) issued a Wireless Emergency Alert for “TJ” Muel Parks-Williams. Williams is an 11-year-old black male with a shaved head and mohawk. He was last seen wearing a light blue swim suit with sea patterns, a blue...
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

First-of-its-kind bridge installed in Sapulpa

SAPULPA, Okla. — Glenpool steel company, Premier Steel, installed its newly patented Fast Cast Bridge® system in Sapulpa, Friday. The new bridge replaced a recently condemned bridge on 33rd West Avenue and 76th Street North in Sapulpa, which is heavily used for both Sapulpa and Jenks school bus routes, emergency vehicles and everyday travel.
SAPULPA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
67K+
Followers
117K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy