First NitroX Camp held at Madison College

 4 days ago
MADISON, Wis. — More than a dozen middle school students took part in a special automotive-themed summer camp at Madison College this week.

The NitroX Camp, the first to be held at Madison College, helped participants learn skills based on the transportation skilled trades.

As part of their camp, the students worked on and got to race gas-powered remote-controlled cars. Races were held Friday morning at the Truax East Court parking lot.

Similar camps are scheduled at technical colleges around the state later this summer, according to the Wisconsin Automobile and Truck Dealers Association’s website.

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

