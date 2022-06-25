Friday Good News mixed with a little nervous anticipation

More frequently used by general aviation traffic, Rocky Mountain Metro Airport offers parallel runways and multiple FBOs. [Courtesy: Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport]. For those heading to the Denver area—especially those who plan to explore the north side of town—Rocky Mountain Metro Airport (KBJC) gives pilots a great option. More frequently used by general aviation traffic, this airport offers parallel runways and multiple FBOs. In the event of IFR weather, a pilot might choose to use the RNAV (GPS) Rwy 30R approach. In the spring-time, pilots should watch for mountain wave-induced winds that can hammer the mesa upon which the airport sits. Summer brings the thunderstorm season, though cells are often widely spread and easy to spot visually. A few other things stick out on this approach that a pilot should note before they head inbound.

