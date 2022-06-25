ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California’s abortion rate has been rising the last few years. Will that change with the end of Roe v Wade?

By Jacob Wheeler
FOX40
FOX40
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jwycr_0gLZvR7300

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California officials are aiming to expand abortion access for out-of-state residents as states across the country are now free to implement stricter restrictions on the procedure.

The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday, emboldening states to implement new abortion laws that restrict the procedure. As California lawmakers defend a woman’s right to choose , concerns linger over how accessible is the procedure.

Roe v. Wade overturned: Are abortions still legal in California?

California has the six-highest abortion rate per capita in the United States, following New Jersey, New York, Maryland, Illinois and Florida, according to data from Guttmacher Institute .

All four regions of the country experienced an increase in the number of abortions between 2017 and 2020. The West saw the sharpest increase at 12%, followed by 10% in the Midwest, 8% in the South and 2% in the Northeast.

154,060 abortions occurred in California in 2020, representing 16.5% of all abortions in the country that same year. California averages 19.2 abortions per 1,000 women aged 15-44, which stands higher than the nationwide average at 14.4.

‘Clear indication that other protections will be rolled back’: Rep. John Garamendi responds to SCOTUS ruling

While abortion rates in California have declined for decades, Guttmacher Institute reports a 16% increase from 2017-2020. However, in that time period, the rate of increase slowed to 3% from 2019 to 2020, due to the interruption that was the pandemic, according to experts.

In 2017, 40% of all California counties had no clinics that provided abortions. Although the 419 abortion facilities statewide in the same year marks a 6% increase in the amount of places that provide the procedure when compared to 2014. In contrast, 89% of all U.S. counties had no abortion-providing clinics.

With some states starting to amend their laws , officials expect the status quo will remain in California. Under California law , women can obtain an abortion until the 24th week or if the pregnancy poses a risk for the life of the mother.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 1

Related
SFGate

California budget won't cover out-of-state abortion travel

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — While Gov. Gavin Newsom has pledged to make California a sanctuary for women seeking abortions, his administration won't spend public money to help people from other states travel to California for the procedure. Newsom's decision, included in a budget agreement reached over the weekend, surprised...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

California voters to weigh constitutional right to abortion

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California voters will decide in November whether to guarantee the right to an abortion in their state constitution, a question sure to boost turnout on both sides of the debate during a pivotal midterm election year as Democrats try to keep control of Congress after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
California State
Local
California Health
State
Maryland State
Local
California Government
State
Florida State
City
Sacramento, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

‘Things are going to get worse’: COVID positivity keeps rising as case rates flatten

California’s COVID-19 positivity rate continues to climb, surpassing anything the state has seen this year. The California Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported the statewide positivity rate at 13.2%, up from 11.4% the previous week. The rate has increased tenfold since early April as new, more transmissible variants grow throughout the state.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Garamendi
FOX40

These California laws take effect July 1

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two recently signed California laws that affect school schedules and gun regulation will take effect July 1.   The new laws are part of the 770 bills Gov. Gavin Newsom signed in October of last year, according to Cal Matters.  Senate Bill 328 resolves concerns that classes start too early, inhibiting students […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

California leaks personal information of legal gun owners

(The Center Square) – A new dashboard from the California Attorney General’s office has leaked the personal information of thousands of the state’s gun owners. The California Department of Justice launched its 2022 Firearms Dashboard Portal on Monday. The portal featured data on the state's gun purchases as well as concealed carry license holders.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#Roe V Wade#U S Supreme Court#Politics State#The U S Supreme Court#Guttmacher Institute#Scotus
FOX40

California “Feather Alert” bill announced to help find missing Native Americans

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Tuesday, tribal and state representatives gathered to announce the creation of AB 1314, created by Assemblymember James C. Ramos, to help stop violence against Native Americans. With bipartisan effort from California representatives, this bill will help protect against violence done to Native Americans, specifically women and girls. According to Assemblymember […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

California governor, lawmakers near deal on gas tax rebate

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California officials are considering sending hundreds of dollars to taxpayers to help offset the high price of fuel. A budget proposal announced Friday would return a portion of California’s record-setting $97 billion surplus to taxpayers. But the money would only go to people who made below a certain $250,000 per year […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Gov. Newsom Signs Budget Bill That’ll Give Millions Of Californians Inflation Relief Payments

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a state budget bill Monday that he and other leaders say prioritizes getting dollars back into the pockets of millions of Californians struggling to deal with historically-high gas prices and inflation. A $17 billion inflation relief package is at the center of the budget bill. The package aims to provide 23 million people across the state with a tax rebate of up to $1,050. People eligible to get the rebate are single filers making less than $75,000, getting a $350 payment, and joint filers who have an income under $150,000, getting a total $700 payment. Californians with at least one dependent will also get an extra $350. The package will also include a temporary suspension of the state sales tax on diesel, which is 23 cents per gallon, as well as additional funds to help people pay their rent and utility bills. The governor’s office says the budget bill also doubles down on the state’s response to the climate crisis by securing additional power-generating capacity of the summer and expanding the state’s ability to prepare for and respond to wildfires, extreme heat and the ongoing drought.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NBC Los Angeles

California Gas Tax Increase Starts July 1

Gas prices in some areas of California are already higher than the national average, but those prices are going to go up even more with the increase in the state's gas excise tax. On July 1, California's gas tax will increase prices at the pump by about three cents per...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Names, addresses of every concealed carry permit holder in California exposed

The names, addresses, and license types of every Concealed Carry Weapons (CCW) permit holder in California were exposed as part of a data breach suffered by the state Department of Justice, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say the California State Sheriff’s Association informed the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office about the data breach, […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

FOX40

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy