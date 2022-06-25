ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Two women and man found dead in Queens home – cops question man in macabre case in southern Jamaica

By The Bharat Express News
 4 days ago

Two women and a man were found dead in a Queens home on Friday, and officers have arrested a person of interest in the case, police said. Police were called to the single...

CBS New York

3 people discovered stabbed to death in Queens home

NEW YORK -- There's a murder mystery in Queens, where police discovered three bodies inside a house in South Jamaica. As CBS2's Jessica Moore reported Monday, we're learning that two of the people may have been unintended victims. There was a flurry of police activity outside the home on 155th Street on Friday night after a 911 call about an unconscious woman inside. "Police came. First they find one dead body. Then, when they search the house, they find two dead bodies in the basement," said neighbor Zaman Asm. Police found 22-year-old Varshanna Malcolm in an upstairs bedroom, bound with an electrical cord and...
PIX11

Man ripped earring off of victim during Bronx subway robbery: NYPD

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man ripped an earring off of a teen’s ear during a robbery onboard a No. 6 train June 23, police said Tuesday. He also slashed the 19-year-old victim in her face and arm during the incident. The woman was approached by the suspect about 12:10 p.m. while they were […]
NBC New York

Man Breaks 39-Year-Old Woman's Jaw in NYC Subway Attack: Cops

Police are looking for a man they say walked up to a 39-year-old woman on a Queens subway over the weekend and punched her in the face, breaking her jaw. It wasn't clear what prompted the attack aboard the southbound 7 train, near the Hunters Point Avenue station, around 2 a.m. Sunday.
norwoodnews.org

Off-Duty NYPD Sergeant Arrested for Assault in The Bronx

An off-duty, NYPD sergeant has been arrested in the Bronx’s 45th precinct. On Tuesday, June 28, at 6.58 a.m., Gregory Smith, 42, was charged with strangulation, assault, and harassment. Smith is assigned to the 41st precinct in The Bronx which serves Hunts Point and Longwood. According to his file,...
Daily News

Harlem man stabbed dead in Brooklyn fight

A Harlem man was fatally stabbed by an acquaintance during a brawl Monday afternoon in a Brooklyn apartment, police said. Christopher Reid, 33, was found with a deep stab wound to his chest just after 4 p.m. in an apartment on Fulton St. near Truxton St. in Ocean Hill, police said. Medics rushed Reid to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center where he died. Cops said Reid had fought with ...
PIX11

Missing student an NYPD explorer on principal’s list

Update June 28, 2022: The missing girl has been located. Read more here. Original story: THE BRONX (PIX11) — The mother and stepfather of missing, high school honors student spent Monday morning posting flyers in their Bronx neighborhood. “It’s like a nightmare,” the girl’s mom, Espaillat, told PIX11 News through tears. “It’s a nightmare.” The parents said […]
