Two women and man found dead in Queens home – cops question man in macabre case in southern Jamaica

NEW YORK -- There's a murder mystery in Queens, where police discovered three bodies inside a house in South Jamaica. As CBS2's Jessica Moore reported Monday, we're learning that two of the people may have been unintended victims. There was a flurry of police activity outside the home on 155th Street on Friday night after a 911 call about an unconscious woman inside. "Police came. First they find one dead body. Then, when they search the house, they find two dead bodies in the basement," said neighbor Zaman Asm. Police found 22-year-old Varshanna Malcolm in an upstairs bedroom, bound with an electrical cord and...

QUEENS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO