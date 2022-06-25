ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capital Region reacts to reversal of Roe v. Wade

By Harrison Grubb
 4 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Pro-abortion rights protests and rallies happened across the Capital Region Friday in response to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade . Hundreds, including Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado, gathered outside the Capitol Friday night.

The event was organized by Planned Parenthood, who called it a vigil for the loss of Roe v. Wade, “To really mourn the lack of freedom that half the citizens in this country are going to be losing,” said Chelly Hegan, the CEO of Upper Hudson Planned Parenthood.

People carried signs blasting the Supreme Court, with some reading “abort the court”, while also voicing their anger at its decision.

“We legislate women’s bodies more than we do guns. If you were really pro-life, you would do something to stop mass shootings, than worry about women’s reproductive health,” said Sandra Soroka, who came out to protest outside the Capitol.

With the Supreme Court ruling, individual states will now determine abortion access , “It’s absolutely wrong to do this after so many decades of it being law. I’m thankful that I live in New York State, because we have a governor that cares about women’s reproductive health,” Soroka said.

Dozens also gathered at Albany’s Townsend Park Friday for abortion rights, hoping to give a voice to those who sometimes aren’t heard.

“Folks who are oftentimes most affected by the theft of our reproductive rights, we wanted to create a space where those voices were centered,” said Taina Asili, who was one of the organizer’s of that protest.

But, not everyone is speaking out in opposition to the decision, “Today’s Supreme Court decision is a victory for the sanctity of life,” Congresswoman Elise Stefanik said.

The Catholic Bishops of New York State also issued a joint statement, including Bishop Edward Scharfenberger of the Albany Diocese. In part, “With the entire pro-life community, we are overjoyed with this outcome of the Court. However, we acknowledge the wide range of emotions associated with this decision.”

Local protests and rallies in opposition to the court’s decision will continue this weekend.

