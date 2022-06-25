Florida driver seen driving on a sidewalk to avoid rush-hour traffic

Amtrak crash: 3 killed when train strikes car in California An Amtrak train carrying about 90 people struck a sedan at a rural railroad crossing, which did not have guardrails or a signal, authorities said. (NCD)
MENDON, Mo. — (AP) — A fourth person has died from injuries suffered in an Amtrak train derailment in Missouri, the state highway patrol said Tuesday. The patrol said the person died at University of Missouri Health Center. The person’s identity was not released. The patrol said...
Police: Babysitter arrested after 15-month-old baby dies from fentanyl exposure in Georgia Pamela Graves, 59, was arrested after the child she was taking care of died from exposure to illegal drugs, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department said. (NCD)
New York state trooper crawls into underground pipe to rescue missing dog A New York state trooper proved this week that sometimes you have to crawl underground to go above and beyond the call of duty. (NCD)
ORLANDO, Fla. — The United States Coast Guard rescued a 60-year-old man who was having difficulty breathing on Friday night. According to a news release, a crewmember aboard the fishing vessel radioed the Coast Guard around 8 p.m. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. At the time...
We joke here in Florida that there are only ten native Floridians left in the state. For some reason, many of them up and leave when they graduate. Why? Who knows? I personally love living in the land of summer and sunshine.
A restaurant in Ocala was recently recognized by Yelp as being one of the top 100 restaurants in the state of Florida for 2022. Yelp released its first guide to the top 100 Florida restaurants last week, and the final rankings were determined by utilizing the total volume and ratings of reviews between January 1, 2017, and April 13, 2022, according to the company’s website.
ORLANDO, Fla. – Starting next week, you may want to think about how loud you’re blasting music from your car. A new Florida law going into effect on July 1 will allow law enforcement officers to give tickets to drivers playing music too loud in their cars. [TRENDING:...
The FDA is warning Florida residents about a potentially dangerous over-the-counter medication sold in drugstores throughout the state.Testing showed the medicine is contaminated with a bacterial called Gluconacetobacter liquefaciens.
ORLANDO, Fla. - Discovery Cove is celebrating the birth of its first baby pink flamingo chic. The newest Caribbean flamingo chic hatched on June 6 to mom Buba and dad LJ following the typical 27-31 day incubation period. The baby bird has been eating a special crop/blood milk diet that...
Summer is here and the time is right for some grilling. It's a favorite outdoor activity but occasionally you want to enjoy barbecue that someone else grills. There's something about Floridians and barbecue. Maybe it's because the term "barbecue" — the English word from the Spanish "barbacoa" — has origins from the language of the Taíno people in the Caribbean and the Timucua of Florida, who called it "barabicu."
INDIAN RIVER SHORES — A local 7-Eleven convenience store was one of two locations to recently sell winning Florida Lottery tickets each worth nearly $95,000, officials said. The 7-Eleven branch at 5050 North Highway A1A in Indian River Shores sold the winning Fantasy 5 ticket. The winning numbers for Friday’s drawing were 10-18-19-20-25, Florida Lottery officials said.
http://www.ocpafl.org, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. According to GoBankingRates, the average home size in Florida is 1375 square feet. However, even as lot size in Florida is shrinking, home size is actually growing.
Florida's Freedom Week is from July 1 to July 7. During that time, you can take advantage of tax breaks on outdoor recreation and entertainment. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the weeklong tax holiday last year. Here's a list of everything that's covered:. Fishing Supplies up to $75. - Bait or...
Governor Ron DeSantis announced that registration for the 2022 Florida Python Challenge has opened and the annual 10-day event will be held August 5-14, 2022. Members of the public are now able to take the required online training and register to compete to win thousands of dollars in prizes while removing invasive Burmese pythons from the wild. The competition is open to both professional and novice participants.
