Texas DPS looking for missing elderly man

By Julia Falcon
 4 days ago

Evening headlines for Friday, June 24, 2022 02:03

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert for Dallas resident Harold Morgan.

Morgan was last seen at 4500 S. Lancaster Road in Dallas at 6:15 a.m. on June 24. He was wearing hospital patient scrubs.

Morgan is 84-years-old, is 6'1" with gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Morgan is asked to contact the Dallas Veteran's Affairs Police at 214-857-0411.

Lisa-Marie Gleason
4d ago

prayers for the family and for the the missing man to be found safe

