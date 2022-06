The girls are here! My Indiana granddaughters are in Fairmont for their annual summertime visit, and this Mimi is soaking up every minute. Haley and Nicole, who will celebrate their 16th and 14th birthdays next month, have spent many weeks in “The Friendly City” since they were toddlers. Once, they were here for the entire month of June. Today, it seems impossible that they’re well into their teens. I miss a tiny Nicole piping up, “Are we there yet?” — usually before we approached the Indiana state line on the trip east.

FAIRMONT, WV ・ 9 HOURS AGO