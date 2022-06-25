Steve Clifford returns to coach Hornets

It looks like Miles Bridges' time with the Charlotte Hornets is coming to an end. Bridges enjoyed his best season in the NBA in 2021-22 as he averaged 20.2 points, 7 rebounds, and 3.8 assists while also playing some good defense on the other end. He now wants a max contract as a reward for his performances and one of his friends also fired a warning to the Hornets that he'd be off to Detroit if they don't pay him what he wants.

