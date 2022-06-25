Greeley resident hopes to secure GOP nomination for CU Regents
By Deborah Swearingen
4 days ago
A Greeley resident is running for a seat on the University of Colorado Board of Regents with the intention of making college a better experience for first-generation students. Mark VanDriel, a Republican, was born and raised in Greeley and is a CU Boulder graduate. He has been an educator for 13...
Brendan Hanlon, Denver's deputy mayor and chief financial officer, is stepping down to take on a new role as Colorado State University's vice president for university operations and chief financial officer in Fort Collins. Hanlon has been with the city for 20 years and has spent more than six years...
(Castle Rock, CO) The conservative nonprofit DougCo Protective recently said they're thrilled to finally have a transcript of former DougCo superintendent Corey Wise's recording while meeting with board directors Mike Peterson and Christy Williams.
Polls are closed for Colorado’s 2022 primary and voters appear to have turned out at lower rates than in any election since the 2016 primary, when unaffiliated voters weren’t allowed to vote in partisan races. As of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, 972,188 ballots had been cast in Colorado, according...
On June 28, the January 6 committee will hold what's been described as a surprise hearing "to present recently obtained evidence and receive witness testimony." No details have been revealed, but only hours after the announcement of the extra congressional session, news broke that John Eastman, the alleged mastermind of a plan to overthrow the results of the 2020 presidential election and keep President Donald Trump in office, had filed court papers over the seizure of his phone by the FBI.
AURORA | COVIDCheck Colorado will be closing its COVID-19 testing locations at the end of the month, including sites at Aurora Public Schools and the Cherry Creek School District. COVIDCheck Colorado, a program of the Gary Community Investments foundation, has been operating free testing sites in both districts since the...
SEDALIA — Former Jefferson County Clerk and Recorder Pam Anderson defeated election denier and indicted Mesa County clerk Tina Peters in the GOP primary for Colorado secretary of state on Tuesday night. The Associated Press called the race for Anderson shortly after 8 p.m. Anderson received 43.7% of the...
Update: Heidi Ganahl beat Greg Lopez Tuesday and will challenge Gov. Jared Polis in November. When it comes to voting, Denver skews Democratic, and Democratic voters don’t have a choice when picking a candidate for governor in their party this primary season. The sole contender is incumbent Jared Polis...
When Fort Collins voters head to the polls this November, they’ll likely have three ballot questions to decide. The first is should Fort Collins adopt ranked choice voting. The form of voting allows voters to rank candidates by order of preference instead of selecting just one. The second question is whether city council members should see their own pay increased? Council members currently make just under $11,000 to $33,000. Council believes adequate compensation will widen the pool of candidates willing to seek elected office. The change would cost the city $304,000 annually. The last question asks whether city elections should be held in April or November in 2023 and beyond. The Coloradoan reports the change would align city elections with the Poudre School District’s Board of Education’s elections with the thought that consolidation could improve voter turnout. For more on the ballot questions, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
One Colorado county took home one of the top 5 spots when it came to the healthiest counties in America. According to a new report from U.S. News and CVS Health, there are 22 counties in Colorado that are considered some of the healthiest in the United States. The Healthiest...
(Castle Rock, CO) DougCo superintendent Erin Kane plans to ask the school board for more time to recommend changes to the district's equity policy when they meet again in August. Kane told the Equity Advisory Council (EAC) that she would ask the board for an extension so she could gather additional feedback from the community.
An emergency ordinance which will allow Broomfield police officers to enforce restrictions on open burning passed unanimously at Tuesday’s Broomfield City Council meeting. The emergency ordinance comes ahead of the Fourth of July holiday to hopefully encourage residents to abstain from fireworks and other outdoor burning activities. According to...
AURORA | Cherry Creek schools officials warn that as the district reaches a limit on local property tax hikes to boost operating costs, it will be reliant on per-pupil funding limits set by the state. That was the takeaway from a presentation Cherry Creek School District Chief Financial Officer Scott...
Carson Development Inc., a family-owned company that specializes in multifamily and retail construction, is currently developing Ledge Rock Center, a 200-acre, master-planned, mixed-use community, on the southeast corner of Interstate 25 and State Highway 60 in Johnstown. Carson Development has hired CBRE to market the more than 1 million square feet of retail space for lease.
Members of Aurora City Council agree on the urgency of the need to combat rising car thefts. What to do, and whether harsher penalties work as deterrents, is where members remain divided. City Council approved a resolution Monday night directing city staff to develop a “comprehensive” plan for addressing motor...
It’s been nearly five decades since Mitch Stahl first advocated for abortion rights. On Saturday morning, she marched again. In Stahl’s view, collective action is one of the main ways to impact causes she cares about and to stay aware and informed. “We can’t do a lot, but...
As they chanted “Abortion rights are human rights,” 1,500 abortion rights protesters marched through Old Town Fort Collins Friday night after the Supreme Court overturned the precedent-setting case, Roe v. Wade. The Coloradoan reports the march stated at Colorado State University’s Oval and went to Oak Street Plaza, shutting down parts of College Avenue. Protesters on both sides also gathered throughout the weekend outside the Planned Parenthood on Shields Street. In Colorado though, despite the ruling, abortion will remain legal. It’s one of seven states without any restrictions on the termination of a pregnancy. The right was codified by the state legislature in March. With abortion set to be banned or heavily restricted in neighboring states, it’s believed, Colorado could become an oasis for residents of surrounding states seeking abortions. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/
(CBS4) — Dozens of people gathered in front of the Colorado State Capitol on Saturday to protest the United States Supreme Court decision earlier in the week.
Many of the protesters said they want to see change in both political parties.
“I am so angered that we’re going backwards,” said Stephanie S. “I feel disrespected. I feel like my voice doesn’t matter. I feel like I don’t have a choice to my own body. I feel like I am limited to where I can live in this country. That’s not...
Atkins, a member of the SNC-Lavalin Group, has been awarded a six-year, $31m contract to provide design engineering services for the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) along the Floyd Hill section of the I-70 Mountain Corridor, the main route from Denver to mountain resort areas. The aim is to relieve...
