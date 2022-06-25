Die-Hards: Update on Potential 2024 Pitt Hoops Visitor

Recently, the Pitt staff extended an offer to another guard in the class of 2023, this time being Elijah Gertrude, a 6-foot-4 prospect out of New Jersey. The offer was first reported by City of Basketball Love’s Josh Verlin and Owen McCue, and has since been confirmed by Pittsburgh Sports Now. Gertrude, who plays for Hudson Catholic in New Jersey, is ranked as the No. 139 prospect in the nation by 247 Sports. After heading into the spring with minimal high-major interest, Gertrude has exploded on the EYBL circuit and in high-school ball this summer, earning offers from Virginia, Seton Hall, Rutgers, Maryland, St. John’s, Pitt, and more due to his stellar play.
