Pittsburgh, PA

Die-Hards: Update on Potential 2024 Pitt Hoops Visitor

By George Michalowski
pittsburghsportsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier on Friday, The Miller Report reported that 2024 prospect Matt...

pittsburghsportsnow.com

pittsburghsportsnow.com

Top-75 Prospect Moses Hipps to Visit Pitt Wednesday

In addition to 2023 forward Papa Kante, Pitt will be hosting another top recruit on Wednesday, this time coming from the 2024 class. New Jersey shooting guard Moses Hipps told Pittsburgh Sports Now that he will take an unofficial visit to Pitt for the day on Wednesday. Hipps is a 6-foot-4 guard, ranked as the No. 71 overall player in the nation by the 247 Sports Composite. Recently, Hipps caught up with PSN shortly after hearing from Pitt for the first time.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Four-Star Forward Papa Kante Begins Official Visit to Pitt

On Tuesday, four-star forward Papa Kante arrived on campus and began has official visit to Pitt, a source told Pittsburgh Sports Now. Kante is a 6-foot-10 prospect in the class of 2023 out of South Kent School in Connecticut. According to the 247Sports Composite rankings, he is the No. 116 prospect in the nation. This month alone, Kante has visited Rutgers, Michigan, and Maryland, per Joe Tipton of On3. Michigan was rumored to be the frontrunner for Kante heading into the month, but as he is taking all of these visits, anything can happen in this recruitment.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

WATCH: PSN Breaks Down Pitt Football Recruiting, Talks Hykeem Williams

It’s been a month full of commitments for Pat Narduzzi and his Pitt football program, with multiple more coming this weekend to keep the momentum rolling. On Sunday night, Pittsburgh Sports Now’s Karl Ludwig and Mike Vukovcan joined George Michalowski on Pittsburgh Sports Live to break down all things Pitt football, including Hykeem Williams, Pitt’s recent commitments, and more. Check out the full episode below.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt Lands Commitment from 2023 3-Star DB Jesse Anderson

The Pitt football program has reeled in another talented player from South Florida, as three-star safety Jesse Anderson announced on Tuesday that he has committed to join Pitt’s Class of 2023. Anderson was in Pittsburgh over the weekend for an official visit and was one of the five players that made the decision to commit to Pitt.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

ACC eliminates football divisions starting in 2023, allowing each school to play all 13 opponents in 4-year cycle

Pitt and every other school in the ACC has one last chance this season to grab a division championship in football. The ACC announced Tuesday a significantly modified scheduling model that will run at least from 2023 to 2026. The main point is that the Coastal and Atlantic divisions will disappear after this season. The structure was adopted by ACC athletic directors and faculty athletic representatives.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- June 28

The PSN Daily Notebook is sponsored by Frank Walker, one of Pittsburgh and West Virginia's most respected criminal defense and injury lawyers. Mr. Walker has offices in Pittsburgh and Morgantown and has been named one of Top 100 National Trial Lawyers and is rated a perfect 10.0 Superb by Avvo for ethics, experience and results. To reach Mr. Walker, you can call 412-532-6805 or go to his website frankwalkerlaw.com. For real talk, real experience and real results, contact Frank Walker Law.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Anthony Miller, New Castle Two-Way Phenom, Decommits From Notre Dame

New Castle High School standout infielder Anthony Miller announced on Monday, June 27 that he’d decommitted from Notre Dame. Miller, a member of the class of 2023, has spent time at shortstop and second base, and is able to pitch as well. Listed at 5-foot-9 and 170 pounds, Miller...
NEW CASTLE, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Indianapolis Sharp-Shooter Jermaine Coleman Hearing from Pitt’s Tim O’Toole

As summer rolls on and recruits in the 2023 class begin to narrow down their recruitments, one prospect in the class, Jermaine Coleman, is just getting started. Coleman is a 6-foot-7 wing out of Indianapolis, Indiana, who plays for Park Tudor School as well as Indy Heat Gym Rats on the Nike EYBL circuit. While at this point, all of his offers are from low and mid-major programs, his recruitment has reached new heights as of late. After showcasing his efforts at the highest level with the Gym Rats this summer, he has seen his recruitment skyrocket to the high-major level, attracting suitors from all over the country.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Official Visit Makes Strong Impression Upon 2023 3-Star OL Target Jon Mould

Jon Mould turned a strong performance at Pitt’s Senior Elite camp into an offer, and he turned that offer into an official visit. After that visit, Mould has built a strong relationship with Pitt. Mould, a 6-foot-7, 305-pound three-star offensive tackle from Xaverian Brothers High School in Wellesley Hills,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt Hoops Staff Offers 2023 Forward Ladji Dembele

On Monday, the Pitt basketball staff extended an offer to 2023 forward Ladji Dembele out of New Jersey. Dembele is a 6-foot-8, 245-pound forward with offers from Pitt and Wake Forest. He is originally from Bamako, Mali, but now plays for St. Benedict’s prep alongside Pitt guard target Ty-laur Johnson. Although he is currently unranked, Dembele has shined lately on both the Adidas and Nike circuits, splitting time with NY Jayhawks and NY Renaissance.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

3-Star OT Nick Krahe Recaps Pitt Official Visit

The Pitt football official visit weekend started on Friday and wraps up later this morning. Three-star Nick Krahe was one of six offensive lineman that spent the weekend visiting Pat Narduzzi and his program. Krahe (6-foot-5, 285 pounds) is from Harbor Creek High School in Harborcreek, Pennsylvania. After taking part...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Updating Pitt Football’s Unannounced Commitments

The month of June has been a productive one in terms of verbal commitments for the Pitt Panther football program. Monday night, the ‘Pat Signal’ was revealed which signaled the 17th commitment for Pitt’s Class of 2023. However, Pittsburgh Sports Now wants to remind everyone that despite...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt Offers Fast-Rising 2023 G Elijah Gertrude

Recently, the Pitt staff extended an offer to another guard in the class of 2023, this time being Elijah Gertrude, a 6-foot-4 prospect out of New Jersey. The offer was first reported by City of Basketball Love’s Josh Verlin and Owen McCue, and has since been confirmed by Pittsburgh Sports Now. Gertrude, who plays for Hudson Catholic in New Jersey, is ranked as the No. 139 prospect in the nation by 247 Sports. After heading into the spring with minimal high-major interest, Gertrude has exploded on the EYBL circuit and in high-school ball this summer, earning offers from Virginia, Seton Hall, Rutgers, Maryland, St. John’s, Pitt, and more due to his stellar play.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Woman charged with vandalizing Nittany Lion statue at Penn State

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A woman from New Jersey has admitted to damaging the famous Nittany Lion statue on Penn State's campus.Police paperwork shows that the woman told police she traveled to State College and acted alone.Surveillance video from last month shows the woman painting 'FTG' or 'For the Glory' -- and this isn't the first time she's done this.According to police, she painted the statue with teal paint last year and used permanent markers to vandalize the Old Main building as well as the Alumni Center.
PENN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Wiffle ball tournament coming to Pittsburgh this weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A big Wiffle ball tournament is coming to Pittsburgh this weekend. The inaugural Steel City Showdown Wiffle ball tournament is Saturday at Highmark Stadium. It is an event put on by Mid Atlantic Wiffle and the local Wiff is Life League. This weekend's tournament is open to players of all ages and skill levels and will feature three age brackets with teams from multiple states. There will also be a home run derby on Saturday to help raise money for the Pirates Charities. Click here for more, including how to sign up.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Airbnb issues permanent party ban

PITTSBURGH — Back in April, two teenagers were shot and killed during a house party at an Airbnb in Pittsburgh’s North Side that had as many as 200 people in attendance. Now, Airbnb has issued a permanent party ban on all rental properties. The move comes after a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt Lands Second OL Commitment from 3-Star OL Ryan Carretta

The offensive line was a priority for Pitt to load up on this month, and after almost a month of no linemen committing, following the third and final official visit weekend has secured two linemen now. After three-star Colin Van Rooy committed to Pitt earlier today, three-star offensive tackle Ryan...
PITTSBURGH, PA

