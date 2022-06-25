Charleston Man Wanted For Apartment Homicide In Hanahan Arrested: Police

Pictured: Deangelo Haynes Jr. (Credit: Hanahan Police Department)

HANAHAN, S.C. – A man wanted for a homicide that took place last year in Hanahan is in jail.

Deangelo Haynes Jr., 21, of Charleston has been charged with murder and possession of a firearm during a commission of a violent crime.

According to the Hanahan Police Department, officers obtained warrants for Haynes’ arrest Tuesday. With the help of the U.S. Marshals, he was located and arrested two days later.

He’s been booked into the Hill-Finklea Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

