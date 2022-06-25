ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanahan, SC

Charleston Man Wanted For Apartment Homicide In Hanahan Arrested: Police

By Nikki Gaskins Campbell
 4 days ago
Pictured: Deangelo Haynes Jr. (Credit: Hanahan Police Department)

HANAHAN, S.C. – A man wanted for a homicide that took place last year in Hanahan is in jail.

Deangelo Haynes Jr., 21, of Charleston has been charged with murder and possession of a firearm during a commission of a violent crime.

According to the Hanahan Police Department, officers obtained warrants for Haynes’ arrest Tuesday. With the help of the U.S. Marshals, he was located and arrested two days later.

He’s been booked into the Hill-Finklea Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

Public Safety
The Berkeley Observer

The Berkeley Observer is a dedicated, hyper-local news outlet that provides frequent relevant, factual news content for residents of fast-growing Berkeley County, SC.

