Sweet Melody Ice Cream Establishing a Coral Gables Location

More frozen desserts are heading into South Florida amid the brutal summer. Sweet Melody Ice Cream, a local brand founded by Mike Romeu, is planning to bring a unit to Coral Gables soon, according to a report from the Miami New Times .

Expect to find the new outpost at 3814 SW 8th St, where it will neighbor businesses like: Dora’s Bakery & Bistro, Caffe Italia and La Casita.

According to the report, the new location will allow Sweet Melody to offer delivery service to surrounding these neighborhoods: Brickell, Coconut Grove and Little Havana.

Expect the new location to open sometime in late July. This will be the brand’s second location; their first is in Kendall. A third location may be possible too, but no information about it is public yet.

Expect to find some of the original flavors at the new location, and perhaps we’ll see some new mixes as well. Romeu told the New Times: “We’re going to have classics like Cookie Monster and guava cream cheese, and, hopefully, some store-specific flavors.”

