Lizzo vows to donate $500K of her tour proceeds to Planned Parenthood which Live Nation will match for total of $1million... hours after Roe v. Wade abortion ruling was overturned

By Justin Enriquez For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Lizzo announced she will be donating $500K of her upcoming tour proceeds to Planned Parenthood and Abortion Funds hours after Roe v. Wade was overturned.

The singer, 34, made the announcement on her Instagram Story on Friday, where she revealed that entertainment company Live Nation has agreed to match her generous donation making it a grand total of $1million.

Lizzo wrote: 'I'm pledging $500k from my upcoming tour to Planned Parenthood and Abortion Rights. Live Nation agreed to match— to make it 1 MILLION dollars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Uqs94_0gLZrPUR00
Taking a stand: Lizzo (seen in June 2019 at Glastonbury Festival in England) announced that she will be donating $500K of her upcoming tour proceeds to Planned Parenthood and Abortion Funds just hours after Roe v. Wade was overturned

'The most important thing is action & loud voices. @plannedparenthood @abortionfunds & organizations like them— will need funding to continue offering services to people who are most harmed by this ban.

'Black women & women of color have historically had disproportionately less access to family planning resources— this is a great loss but not a new one.'

Planned Parenthood is a nonprofit organization that provides reproductive health care in the United States and globally.

The National Network of Abortion Funds builds power with members to remove financial and logistical barriers to abortion access by centering people who have abortions and organizing at the intersections of racial, economic, and reproductive justice.

On Friday, the Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization by a vote of 5-4.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v57wZ_0gLZrPUR00
'I'm pledging $500k from my upcoming tour to Planned Parenthood and Abortion Rights': The 34-year-old Detroit, Minnesota native - born Melissa Viviane Jefferson - made the announcement on her Instagram Story on Friday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LZ40l_0gLZrPUR00
'Black women & women of color have historically had disproportionately less access to family planning resources— this is a great loss but not a new one': She also revealed that Live Nation has agreed to match her generous donation making it a grand total of $1million
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1irixB_0gLZrPUR00
Planned Parenthood is a nonprofit organization that provides reproductive health care in the United States and globally

Abortion was automatically outlawed in 18 US states as soon as Roe v. Wade was overturned, thanks to specially-devised 'trigger laws' and historic bans that were automatically reenacted after Friday's ruling.

Thirteen states prepared trigger laws which would automatically outlaw terminations in the event of a ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade, which was widely-anticipated.

They are: Arkansas; Idaho; Kentucky; Louisiana; Mississippi; Missouri; North Dakota; Oklahoma; South Dakota; Tennessee; Texas; Utah and Wyoming.

Abortion bans in those states will now become law within 30 days.

Five other states have also now banned terminations, after historic laws superseded by the 1973 Roe ruling automatically came back into place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3izuf8_0gLZrPUR00
On Friday, the Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization by a vote of 5-4 leading to many demonstrations including this one in Washington DC

Among those five are two Democrat-governed states - Michigan and Wisconsin.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers have both sought to overturn those bans in the court. But they remain in place for now, and Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin announced Friday afternoon that it was suspending terminations while awaiting clarification on the law.

Other states with newly-re-enacted historic bans are Alabama, Arizona and West Virginia.

Eight other states are also set to enact new anti-abortion laws. Georgia, Iowa and South Carolina all attempted to ban abortion after the six-week mark.

Those laws were branded unconstitutional, but will likely be revisited now Roe has ended. And Florida, Indiana, Montana as well as Nebraska are all working on plans to ban or restrict terminations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43PRTy_0gLZrPUR00
A crowd gathered on Friday evening in Washington Square Park in New York City

