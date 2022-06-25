Greeley resident hopes to secure GOP nomination for CU Regents
By Deborah Swearingen
Colorado Daily
4 days ago
A Greeley resident is running for a seat on the University of Colorado Board of Regents with the intention of making college a better experience for first-generation students. Mark VanDriel, a Republican, was born and raised in Greeley and is a CU Boulder graduate. He has been an educator for 13...
Brendan Hanlon, Denver's deputy mayor and chief financial officer, is stepping down to take on a new role as Colorado State University's vice president for university operations and chief financial officer in Fort Collins. Hanlon has been with the city for 20 years and has spent more than six years...
Polls are closed for Colorado’s 2022 primary and voters appear to have turned out at lower rates than in any election since the 2016 primary, when unaffiliated voters weren’t allowed to vote in partisan races. As of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, 972,188 ballots had been cast in Colorado, according...
On June 28, the January 6 committee will hold what's been described as a surprise hearing "to present recently obtained evidence and receive witness testimony." No details have been revealed, but only hours after the announcement of the extra congressional session, news broke that John Eastman, the alleged mastermind of a plan to overthrow the results of the 2020 presidential election and keep President Donald Trump in office, had filed court papers over the seizure of his phone by the FBI.
Update: According to unofficial returns posted by the Boulder County Clerk and Recorder’s office at 12:58 a.m., Ashley Stolzmann had 50.68% of the vote with 22,131 votes and Elaina Shively had 49.32% of the vote with 21,450 votes. In Tuesday’s Democratic primary election, Louisville Mayor Ashley Stolzmann narrowly pulled...
Update: Heidi Ganahl beat Greg Lopez Tuesday and will challenge Gov. Jared Polis in November. When it comes to voting, Denver skews Democratic, and Democratic voters don’t have a choice when picking a candidate for governor in their party this primary season. The sole contender is incumbent Jared Polis...
Boulder on Wednesday will host the first of three virtual information sessions related to its climate action work. The climate conversation series is meant to broaden the community’s understanding of the risks climate change poses to Boulder and to connect the community with information and resources, according to a city news release.
The marriage of airport shuttle services in Boulder County, consummated in February this year, is off to a rocky start, with the buyer of some assets of Flatiron Transportation LLC contending in a lawsuit that the seller failed to disclose material information that could have affected the purchase price. Simon...
Two highly accomplished alumnus and the two most famous fans in school history will be honored by the Colorado athletic department. On Monday, CU announced it will restore its Athletic Hall of Honor, while also adding a “Legacy Wing” to its athletics hall of fame. Jim Hansen and...
The urban workhorse of Colorado’s tourism industry is finally recovering from COVID. Denver and its Front Range neighbors have endured long-haul symptoms from the pandemic, as convention and city tourism struggled to recover from shutdowns and the collapse of both leisure and business tourism. While other more rural communities...
Carson Development Inc., a family-owned company that specializes in multifamily and retail construction, is currently developing Ledge Rock Center, a 200-acre, master-planned, mixed-use community, on the southeast corner of Interstate 25 and State Highway 60 in Johnstown. Carson Development has hired CBRE to market the more than 1 million square feet of retail space for lease.
Colorado is the fourth-healthiest state in the U.S., according to a recent study that measures behavior, fitness infrastructure and health status factors. It has the lowest obesity levels in the country, with just 24.2% of residents considered obese, according to the study by fitness advice platform BarBend, which used the latest U.S. Census and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to create the Healthiest States Index.
The Museum of Boulder will host a new exhibit by the Lafayette Arts & Cultural Resources Department titled “Racism and Discrimination at the Lafayette Swimming Pool — 1934.”. This historical exhibit examines the events in Lafayette from the 1930s, when the first Lafayette municipal swimming pool was built...
More than 100 people attended a community meeting Tuesday evening about forthcoming safety and mobility improvements to Colo. 119 between Boulder and Longmont. Officials with Boulder County, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) and the Regional Transportation District (RTD) hosted the virtual meeting and also took questions about the proposed work.
As they chanted “Abortion rights are human rights,” 1,500 abortion rights protesters marched through Old Town Fort Collins Friday night after the Supreme Court overturned the precedent-setting case, Roe v. Wade. The Coloradoan reports the march stated at Colorado State University’s Oval and went to Oak Street Plaza, shutting down parts of College Avenue. Protesters on both sides also gathered throughout the weekend outside the Planned Parenthood on Shields Street. In Colorado though, despite the ruling, abortion will remain legal. It’s one of seven states without any restrictions on the termination of a pregnancy. The right was codified by the state legislature in March. With abortion set to be banned or heavily restricted in neighboring states, it’s believed, Colorado could become an oasis for residents of surrounding states seeking abortions. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/
Three football greats and the largest group of female athlete inductees highlight Colorado’s 2022 Athletic Hall of Fame class. CU announced its 17th Athletic Hall of Fame class on Tuesday and the group of nine will be honored in October. Football legends Greg Biekert (1989-92), Charlie Davis (1971-73) and...
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The once-thriving Great Western Sugar Factory in Longmont, Colorado closed down years ago and is an eerily abandoned shell of its former self. Where is the Abandoned...
Atkins, a member of the SNC-Lavalin Group, has been awarded a six-year, $31m contract to provide design engineering services for the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) along the Floyd Hill section of the I-70 Mountain Corridor, the main route from Denver to mountain resort areas. The aim is to relieve...
Comments / 1