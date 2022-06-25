ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Roe v. Wade Reversal Draws Protests Friday in North Texas Cities

By Scott Gordon
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout 1,000 abortion rights advocates marched in the streets of downtown Dallas Friday night to protest the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. Chanting “my choice” and “enough is enough,” they briefly blocked traffic but the demonstration remained peaceful and there were no incidents by Friday...

