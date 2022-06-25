ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gadsden, AL

Lighting the fire: Kansas City Barbeque Society in Gadsden to prep for World Invitational

By Donna Thornton, The Gadsden Times
Talk of barbecue — as well as the smell — was in the air in Gadsden as representatives of the Kansas City Barbeque Society were in town on June 21 as part of the preparation for the fourth annual World Invitational Championship, coming to Noccalula Falls Park in November.

KCBS CEO Emily Detwiler said the organization is pleased to be bringing the competition to Gadsden, and she made no bones about it: This is a big deal in the world of barbeque.

"This is the creme de la creme," Detwiler said of the teams the contest will bring to Gadsden to compete in its professional and backyard divisions.

Competition: Nearly 100 entrants take part in 2022 Smoke on the Falls competition

She was in Gadsden for a meet and greet with potential vendors and sponsors who may want to put their brands out in front of the competitors and spectators for the event Nov. 11-13.

"Barbecue is America's cuisine," Detwiler said, and the society's mission is to share it with the world, with competitions from Gadsden to Milan, Italy. She said there are competitions this year in all 50 states and in 37 countries around the world.

The KCBS has some 16,000 members worldwide and is involved in some 400 barbeque competitions a year. One of those competitions has been Gadsden's Smoke of the Falls in April, and experience with that festival, and the available accommodations, led to the World Invitational selecting Gadsden as its 2022 site.

Detwiler said the event will bring 150 professionals to Gadsden, along with 35 to 50 backyard teams, to compete in separate events. Add in the certified judges who will participate, and Detwiler expects the invitational to bring 500 to 750 people to the area for the event.

There are opportunities for volunteers to be involved, and the KCBS conducts classes to certify judges (including one in Gadsden in the last year).

As to taking this American cuisine abroad, Detwiler said the society teaches would-be pit masters in other countries about how it's done back home. In European countries, for example, that means teaching butchers how to cut the protein — pork, beef, and chicken — for KCBS competitions, she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GxfBY_0gLZqfhO00

For this competition to come to Gadsden, there had to be available lodgings and the infrastructure needed to support teams, such as available electricity and water. The work of the city's Parks and Recreation staff when teams come in for Smoke of the Falls made a huge difference, Detwiler said when it was time to select a location for this year's championship.

"They know what they are doing," she said. "That really helps us bring an event like this to a place that's not in our backyard."

Even geography lends itself to the competition. Pros will be located on one side of Black Creek in the park and backyards will be on the other.

World Invitational events on tap for the weekend include the KCBC Annual Banquet on Nov. 11, and the Open contest — a Competitor's Series contest open to any KCBS member in good standing — on Nov. 12.

The Backyard Invitational is Nov. 13, with Backyard Series teams competing for the title of "KCBS World Champion." To be qualified to compete for cash, trophies, and bragging rights, Backyard Series teams must win or have won first-place ribs or first-place chicken at a KCBS sanctioned Backyard contest between Jan. 1, 2020, and July 31, 2022.

In the Master Series Invitational on Nov. 13, some of the top competitors around the world will battle for the title of KCBS World Champion. Master Series teams must have won a Grand Championship or Reserve Grand Championship between Jan. 1, 2020, and July 31, 2022, to compete for cash, trophies, and bragging rights, according to the KCBS website.

Detwiler said four categories will be judged: chicken, pork ribs, pork butt, and brisket. There will be other competitions, including steak contests and a cocktail contest in partnership with Holladay Distillery.

"We'll probably have a dessert contest," she said. "The teams really like that, too."

Contact Gadsden Times reporter Donna Thornton at 256-393-3284 or donna.thornton@gadsdentimes.com.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Lighting the fire: Kansas City Barbeque Society in Gadsden to prep for World Invitational

