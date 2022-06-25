Fans gather at McGregor Square for Avs watch party

DENVER, Colo. (CBS4) – Saturday marked the end of an era for a major staple in Denver’s Bonnie Brae neighborhood. After 88 years in business, the Bonnie Brae Tavern closed its doors for the final time. “It’s almost like it’s not real to me yet,” said Michael Dire, who owns the bar with his cousin Rick. “I can’t say it’s always been fun or easy, but I’m proud of the fact that we were able to continue my grandparents’ legacy.” That legacy began in 1934 with Carl and Sue Dire. Now two generations of Dire family members later, the business is a...

