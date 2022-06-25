ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Fans gather at McGregor Square for Avs watch party

9News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcGregor Square was packed with people cheering...

www.9news.com

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9News

Sunday Morning Prep Rally (6/26/22)

DENVER — While the prep sports season is over, that doesn't mean the Prep Rally is! Watch the 9NEWS Prep Rally all summer long as Scotty Gange celebrates the incredible 2021-22 schoolyear and a few other surprises!. This Sunday we look forward to a Prep Rally summer tradition...Fanscapes!. Shoot...
DENVER, CO
glendalecherrycreek.com

Two Of Denver’s Dining Icons Close Their Doors

In the wake of the pandemic, current inflation, the Great Resignation, and Denver’s expensive costs, it’s no wonder local restaurants are finding it hard to hang on. While the average life of a restaurant is only five years, two Denver restaurants weathered the storm for years but have made the decision to close in light of these tough times.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
Denver, CO
Sports
9News

Los Dos Potrillos plans new Colorado location

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A popular Colorado Mexican restaurant will open a new location next year. Los Dos Potrillos has announced plans to open a new restaurant in Castle Rock. The Douglas County restaurant will be the fifth for Los Dos Potrillos, joining locations in Littleton, Highlands Ranch, Parker and Centennial.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

This Denver Restaurant Located in a Former Mortuary is to Die For

There are approximately 12,000 restaurants throughout Colorado, all offering unique menus and delicious dishes. Denver alone is a foodie's paradise - one could spend weeks upon weeks eating at different restaurants around town. One restaurant in the Mile High City, known as Linger, is particularly to die for. Formerly Olinger...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avs
denverite.com

Power’s slowly returning to downtown Denver following a massive outage

Update, 8 p.m. Monday: Power has been fully restored. According to Xcel Energy, nearly 10,000 people are without power in downtown Denver right now. We’ve reached out to Xcel to learn more and will update this story when we hear back. The Xcel outage map shows power is being restored through the evening.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Fire At Waste Management Facility Sends Smoke Plume Up Over Denver & Littleton

Update: Englewood Trash Fire Source Of Smoke And Smell Across Denver Tuesday Morning DENVER (CBS4) – Denver firefighters rushed to the area near Union Avenue east of Federal Boulevard for what they initially called a transformer fire. Denver Fire now says the fire occurred at a Waste Management facility. They say no one is hurt, and there is no danger to the public. (credit: CBS) Smoke from the fire could be seen for miles. It’s not clear what caused the fire. (credit: CBS) No other information has been confirmed.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
The Denver Gazette

Denver has new home of beefy, cheesy, legendary Juicy Lucy | Craving Colorado

DENVER • When people walk into the place that bills itself as Denver’s Home of the Original Juicy Lucy Burger, est. 2021, they are often perplexed. “Oh, my gosh,” says the owner, Michelle “Meesh” McGlone. “About 50 times a day, we have to explain what a Juicy Lucy is.” Just get it. That’s the simple advice of McGlone, the proud Minnesotan who is perhaps Colorado’s proudest ambassador of her home...
DENVER, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Colorado Truck Stop Famous for Cinnamon Rolls + Movies

Johnson's Corner is famous for more than just cinnamon rolls. The iconic Johnstown truck stop has also made it onto the big screen. According to its website, Johnson's Corner served as a filming location for the 1995 flick Larger Than Life, a family comedy about a motivational speaker who receives a, uh, unique inheritance from his late father.
COLORADO STATE
9News

Denver museum's IMAX theater to close for renovations

DENVER — The Phipps IMAX Theater at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science (DMNS) is getting some upgrades. The museum said the entire theater area will undergo a "major facelift" requiring the theater to be closed for months. The renovations will include a new lobby entrance with new...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Neighborhood icon Bonnie Brae Tavern closes after 88 years

DENVER, Colo. (CBS4) – Saturday marked the end of an era for a major staple in Denver’s Bonnie Brae neighborhood.  After 88 years in business, the Bonnie Brae Tavern closed its doors for the final time. “It’s almost like it’s not real to me yet,” said Michael Dire, who owns the bar with his cousin Rick. “I can’t say it’s always been fun or easy, but I’m proud of the fact that we were able to continue my grandparents’ legacy.” That legacy began in 1934 with Carl and Sue Dire. Now two generations of Dire family members later, the business is a...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

3 separate shootings leaves 3 injured in Denver

Three people were shot in separate incidents across Denver on Saturday, according to the Denver Police Department. The first shooting happened in the 1900 block of East 47th Avenue in the city's Elyria-Swansea neighborhood on Saturday afternoon. One person was shot and transported to a local hospital. Police had not...

Comments / 0

Community Policy