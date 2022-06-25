ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

'Outraged': Frederick Countians protest overturn of Roe v. Wade

By Mary Grace Keller mkeller@newspost.com
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TiVOZ_0gLZqLEy00

Protesters filled the courtyard outside the Frederick County Courthouse on Friday to speak out against the loss of abortion rights.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday morning overturned the landmark case Roe v. Wade, which protected access to abortion for nearly 50 years. The issue is now up to the states to decide.

In Maryland, the right to an abortion is protected. The General Assembly passed legislation in 1991 to protect abortion in state law, according to The Associated Press.

Though abortions can continue in Maryland, local residents gathered to express their outrage over the Supreme Court’s decision and what it will mean for millions of Americans in other states.

New Market resident Eileen Hickey, 63, struggled to express herself.

“I can’t even find the words at this point,” she said.

Hickey was driving when she turned on the radio and heard the news.

“Oh, my God. They’ve done it,” she recalled thinking.

Hickey said she is “outraged” and thinks the majority of Americans who support abortion are not being heard.

Middletown resident Rachel Wood, 42, said the overturn felt like a “gut punch.” She is a mother to two daughters.

Seven-year-old Eliza joined her at the protest. She held a sign she made herself, covered in rainbows.

Erin, a representative from Baltimore Abortion Fund who declined to give her last name, encouraged activists to donate time and money to abortion care groups.

Erin said Maryland clinics expect an influx of patients from other states that have banned abortion. She said there was a surge in volunteer applications after the news broke.

People in the crowd stepped forward to share their personal experiences with abortion. They handed a pink megaphone from one hand to the next.

One person got an abortion because they were an alcoholic. Another was a teenager who felt woefully unprepared to be a parent, and contemplated suicide.

An older person said they traveled to a foreign country to get an abortion because they were not legal at the time.

Members of the crowd cheered each person who spoke. Tears fell from many eyes.

The Rev. Barbara Kershner Daniel, 63, donned a shirt representing her church, the Evangelical Reformed United Church of Christ in Frederick, while holding a protest sign. She said she wanted people there to know there are clergy who support those who seek abortions.

“We will love them,” Kershner Daniel said.

While she respects other religious expressions, Kershner Daniel said she does not appreciate the court “taking away my choice.”

She fears the Supreme Court will come for same-sex marriage next. Kershner Daniel officiated one of the first same-sex weddings in the county after it was legalized.

Many protestors lifted pink and white signs into the air that read “Bans off our bodies.”

Holding a sign, Frederick resident Debbie Brown, 57, was joined by her son Randis Brown, 28.

Randis said he was “disgusted” by the overturn of Roe. When he heard the news, he thought of his female relatives and friends.

Debbie said she and her son have protested together before to support the Black Lives Matter movement and LGBTQ+ rights.

“We need to come together as a community and support the good,” she said.

While some protesters held signs, Frederick resident Brenda Schroeder held a piece of paper with black-and-white photos. Pictured among them was her sister, and her sister’s son and his two children. Schroeder said her sister had a life-saving abortion 40 years ago.

“We would not have them in our family now,” Schroeder said, looking at the images, had her sister not gotten the care she needed.

Schroeder said her sister became pregnant while an IUD embedded itself into her uterus. She would have bled out, Schroeder said, and doctors recommended an abortion to save her sister’s life. Her sister got the abortion and gave birth to her son later on after she became pregnant again.

Down the street from Schroeder, four women held a giant banner that said “Votes for women.”

They all work at Kaslick & Prete LLC, a law firm on West Patrick Street. Attorneys Lorraine Prete and Mary Beth Kaslick said they heard the protest from their office and decided to join, along with coworkers Pam Campbell and Sandy Chisholm. They, too, were “outraged” at Roe being overturned, they said.

Their law office got the “Votes for women” banner in 2020 to honor the 100th anniversary of women getting the right to vote.

“We put it away, not knowing we would need it again,” Prete said.

The banner that was once displayed in celebration had become a symbol of protest.

Comments / 2

whereami
2d ago

it still legal, it's up to the state you live in and federal dollars will no longer pay for abortions, our taxe dollars can be misused somewhere else...

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBOY 12 News

AG asks Maryland governor to recognize WV concealed carry permits

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — West Virginia’s Attorney General Tuesday sent a letter to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan asking him to recognize the Mountain State’s concealed weapon permits. West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s letter comes after the U.S. Supreme Court decision that found a New York State law infringed on the right to carry arms […]
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Protests Continued In Maryland Saturday Over A SCOTUS Decision To Overturn Roe V. Wade

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Marylanders are protesting across the state over the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to end constitutional protections for abortion on Friday. Even though abortion remains legal in Maryland, many people are outraged by the court’s decision to end that right for women in other states and have come out to places like here Columbia Lakefront Stage to protest. Supporters of abortion rights have gathered here at Columbia Lakefront Stage to protest after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade yesterday @wjz pic.twitter.com/HxiMxl3OoR — Stetson Miller (@stetsonmreports) June 25, 2022 The message they brought with them on Saturday is “we won’t go...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Market, MD
City
Frederick, MD
County
Frederick County, MD
Frederick County, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
New Market, MD
Government
City
Middletown, MD
Frederick, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Society
Frederick, MD
Society
Frederick County, MD
Society
weaa.org

Election 2022: Wes Moore, Democratic candidate for Maryland governor

(WEAA)—Westley Watende Omari Moore, also known as Wes Moore is a Democratic candidate for Maryland governor. Moore is also a U.S. Army veteran, author, entrepreneur, and television producer. He joins Dr. Kaye for her Meet The Candidates Series. Click the audio to listen. For voting information and list of...
MARYLAND STATE
WTRF- 7News

WV medical professionals say overturning Roe v. Wade violates patient-doctor privacy

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Osteopathic Medical Association (WVOMA) says they will continue to support the privacy of the patient-physician relationship. The statement comes after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on Friday in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Center. The recent decision overturned the 49-year-old case, Roe v. Wade, which […]
LAW
mocoshow.com

Maryland Attorney General Frosh and National Coalition of Attorneys General Issue Joint Statement Reaffirming Commitment to Protecting Access to Abortion Care

BALTIMORE, MD (June 27, 2022) – Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh and a national coalition of 22 attorneys general today issued a joint statement reaffirming their commitment to supporting and expanding access to abortion care. Despite the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, access to safe and legal abortion remains robustly protected in numerous states across the country, including in Maryland and the coalition states. As highlighted by the multistate coalition’s efforts in the amicus brief led by California in Dobbs, the coalition of attorneys general will continue to fight to support the rights of pregnant people nationwide.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#Protest#The U S Supreme Court#The General Assembly#The Associated Press#The Supreme Court#Americans#Baltimore Abortion Fund
NottinghamMD.com

Local GOP condemns Baltimore County Executive candidate for sign theft

NOTTINGHAM, MD—At its regularly scheduled meeting on June 13, the Baltimore County Republican Central Committee (BCRCC) formally voted to condemn ‘candidate Pat McDonough for the theft of an opponent’s campaign sign. Darren Badillo brought the accusation to the committee in May after he received photographic evidence of McDonough placing a Badillo sign in his vehicle. Badillo and McDonough are both … Continue reading "Local GOP condemns Baltimore County Executive candidate for sign theft" The post Local GOP condemns Baltimore County Executive candidate for sign theft appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Real News Network

How Maryland is preventing prisoners from getting college degrees

Education is one of the few rehabilitative options available to incarcerated people, yet all across America prisoners are prevented from pursuing their education. “Atiba” Demetrius Brown, for instance, has been dedicated to improving himself and his post-incarceration prospects by taking correspondence courses while incarcerated in Maryland, but thanks to a draconian new decree by the Department of Public Safety & Correctional Services (DPSCS), Atiba can’t take his exams. In this installment of Rattling the Bars, Victor Wallis joins Mansa Musa to discuss the case of “Atiba” Demetrius Brown and the calculated cruelty of the prison-industrial complex.
MARYLAND STATE
WDVM 25

Maryland’s Abortion Care Access Law goes into effect Friday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Back in April, Maryland’s General Assembly overrode Governor Larry Hogan’s veto of the Abortion Care Access Act, a bill allowing health practitioners besides physicians, to perform abortion procedures. Those health care workers include nurse practitioners, nurse midwives, and physician assistants who have proper training. This bill comes with controversy […]
MARYLAND STATE
wypr.org

Is Maryland ‘moving in the right direction? Depends on which voter you ask

Democratic voters in Maryland were optimistic about the state’s current trajectory, according to a phone poll conducted by Goucher College in mid-June. Only about 36 percent of Democrats think the state is on the ‘wrong track’, while 63 percent of Republicans felt the same way. The poll,...
mymcmedia.org

Area Synagogues Form ‘Broader Community’ to Fight for Abortion Access

Members from five area synagogues joined together June 25 on the lawn of Shaare Torah in Gaithersburg to mark the loss of abortion access in the U.S. About 150 people sat in a semicircle singing songs along with Caitlin McLaughlin, cantorial soloist at Oseh Shalom in Laurel, reciting prayers and listening to Rabbi Marc Israel of Tikvat Israel in Rockville explain that the group was “brought together as a broader community.”
GAITHERSBURG, MD
CBS Baltimore

Gov. Hogan’s Former Chief Of Staff Roy McGrath Charged With Falsification Of Records In Federal Case

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A superseding indictment returned Tuesday against Gov. Larry Hogan’s former chief of staff, Roy McGrath, adds an additional charge of falsification of records on top of previous federal charges of fraud and embezzlement. McGrath was indicted last October in the U.S. District Court after he received a severance payment of more than $200,000 to leave his job as CEO of Maryland Environmental Service for the governor’s office, and allegedly represented that Hogan had approved it. McGrath is charged with four counts of wire fraud, two counts of embezzlement and falsification of records. Prosecutors allege that after press accounts of his “severance”...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Meet the Republican candidates for Maryland governor: Kelly Schulz

This interview is part of a series of interviews with the Democratic and Republican candidates for Maryland governor in 2022. In these interviews, WTOP asked all the candidates the same or similar questions on education, public safety and crime, jobs and the economy, and transportation. The Maryland primary is July 19.
MARYLAND STATE
The Frederick News-Post

The Frederick News-Post

Frederick, MD
4K+
Followers
228
Post
998K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Frederick News-Post

Comments / 0

Community Policy