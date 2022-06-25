ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Dr Disrespect's Game Studio Takes Over Times Square

By Cade Onder
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr Disrespect's game studio, Midnight Society, is making major moves as it makes its presence known on a mainstream level. Dr Disrespect formed Midnight Society at the end of 2021 with the purpose of making a new AAA game developer that makes shooters for fans, by fans. Dr Disrespect enlisted the...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Rumored to Bring Back Classic Region Feature

A new rumor suggests Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will bring back a classic feature missing from the last few Pokemon games. Earlier this week, the enigmatic and deliberately vague "Riddler Khu" posted a desktop screenshot containing several alleged hints about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the upcoming Pokemon games set for release this fall. One of the files on the desktop was labeled "e4 teaser," which many believe is a reference to the Elite Four, a consortium of the region's top trainers who serve as a final test for the player character.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Cult-Classic PS1 Game Getting New Remake

A fan-favorite PS1 game that first released near the turn of the century is getting a new remake for current-gen platforms in just a few short months. In a general sense, a number of different games that originally launched on the first PlayStation console have been making a return in recent months. And while most of this revival has been thanks to Sony's new version of PlayStation Plus which features classic PS1 titles, one publisher has opted to instead go down the remake route in 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Popular Ubisoft Game Free to Keep But Time Is Running Out to Claim It

A popular Ubisoft game is free to keep, but time is running out to claim it. More specifically, the game can only be redeemed for free by July 1, and it's through Prime Gaming, which means it requires an Amazon Prime subscription. Because the deal is through Prime Gaming, it's limited to a PC code. The game is available on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, but not for free as Prime Gaming only deals with PC codes.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Today's Wordle Gets a Little Tricky

While today's Wordle has the potential to trip up players, most players have solved the puzzle without issue. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dr Disrespect
ComicBook

New Elden Ring Updates Teased by FromSoftware Boss

Elden Ring developer FromSoftware has teased that its still not done updating its mega-popular action-adventure game. At the time of this writing, Elden Ring hasn't received a new patch since the early part of June when update 1.05 was let loose for all platforms. And while FromSoftware has been good about pushing out routine patches since the game's launch back in February, some fans have continued to wonder how long Elden Ring will be supported. Luckily, thanks to a new statement from studio boss Hidetaka Miyazaki, it sounds like FromSoftware still has a lot left in store for the title.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Hocus Pocus 2: Another Original Star Not Returning for Sequel

Hocus Pocus fans were thrilled today by the reveal of the first teaser trailer for the upcoming Hocus Pocus 2, but today also brings some disappointing news, which is that Jason Marsden, who voiced the cat Thackery Binx in the original film, is not involved in the sequel. The news was revealed by Entertainment Weekly today, following the appearance of a black cat in the film's teaser trailer sparking speculation that the beloved Binx could be making a return, with this news seemingly implying the sequel's antagonists have befriended an entirely different feline. Hocus Pocus 2 is set to hit Disney+ on September 30th.
MOVIES
ComicBook

New Kevin Hart Movie Takes Over Netflix Top 10

Netflix has a brand new action thriller available on its streaming lineup, and movie fans have been flocking to it all weekend. The new film is called The Man From Toronto, and it stars Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson. The Man From Toronto was released on Netflix this past Friday and it immediately became a hit with Netflix subscribers, climbing straight up the Netflix Top 10 Movies list over the weekend.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Flash, Superman & Lois, and More Missing From The CW's Comic-Con Plans

Studios and networks are beginning to announce their plans for July's San Diego Comic-Con, the highly-anticipated event that will be returning with great fanfare after the COVID-19 pandemic. In previous years, The CW's roster of new and veteran shows has usually been part of those proceedings — but it looks like that might not be the case this year. On Monday, Warner Bros. Discovery unveiled their first panel details surrounding San Diego Comic-Con 2022, which included a roster of upcoming shows, games, comics, and more. As The Hollywood Reporter pointed out, many of The CW's shows, including The Flash, Superman & Lois, Gotham Knights, and the upcoming Supernatural prequel The Winchesters, are not currently part of that programming. The one The CW show currently on that list is Riverdale, which will have a Hall H panel to celebrate its upcoming seventh and final season.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Studio#Times Square#Game Developer#New York City#Video Game#Midnight Society#Infinity Ward
ComicBook

New Nintendo Direct Finally Announced for June 2022

After weeks of reports and rumors continued to circle, Nintendo finally confirmed this morning that it will be holding a new Direct presentation this week to close out June 2022. The showcase itself is slated to happen far sooner than expected, with the presentation transpiring less than 24 hours from the time of this writing. And while it might be exciting to finally have a new Direct in the pipeline, this new event comes with a pretty major caveat.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Huge Nintendo Switch Sale Gives Rare Discount to Exclusive Games

Nintendo's digital storefront that is tied to Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED consoles is in the process of holding one of the biggest sales that we've seen so far in 2022. For the most part, Nintendo is notorious for rarely, if ever, discounting its own first-party games and other exclusives that end up coming to Switch. However, on some rare occasions, the Japanese gaming publisher ends up breaking this trend for certain periods of time. Fortunately, now happens to be one of those instances, which means it's a good time to capitalize on this sale if you have the money to do so.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Cosplay Gets the Snake Hashira Ready for a Fight

One awesome Demon Slayer: Kimestu no Yaiba cosplay is getting ready for the Hashira's tough future with the Snake Hashira, Obanai Iguro! After being introduced towards the tail end of the first season, the Mugen Train and Entertainment District arcs had showcased to both fans and Tanjiro Kamado just how strong and influential each of the Hashira can be in a real fight. With the end of the second season seeing the second of these ranks being removed from the equation, Iguro was actually the one who was at the scene and made note of how much is changing for the Hashira group going forward in the anime's arcs.
COMICS
ComicBook

The Santa Clause Fans Upset Disney+ Series Excludes Bernard and Charlie

This Christmas, Santa Claus is comin' to town without his head elf. Disney+ unwrapped the first look at the cast of The Santa Clauses, the original limited series set after the events of 2006's The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause. Tim Allen and Elizabeth Mitchell reprise their roles as Santa and Mrs. Claus, joined by their teenage children: Austin Kane as Cal Calvin and Elizabeth Allen Dick as Sandra Calvin. (Eric Lloyd, who played Charlie Calvin in the original Santa Clause trilogy, is not listed among the returning cast.) Neither is Bernard (David Krumholtz), Santa's sarcastic and grumpy head elf in 1994's The Santa Clause and 2002's The Santa Clause 2.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Reveals The Big Limit to Vegeta's Ultra Ego

Dragon Ball Super has pushed Vegeta over the edge by showcasing what his Ultra Ego form is like when it reaches a more dangerous limit than ever! When Vegeta first got into his fight with Granolah during the set up for this final fight with Gas in the Granolah the Survivor arc, he revealed his own take on Ultra Instinct for the first time. Vegeta boasted that it was a technique that he was able to create on his own, and with that power he gains more strength the more damage he takes on. But it's got a lot of issues in terms of how it's actually used in fights.
COMICS
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Finally Makes Android 21 Canon

Dragon Ball Super is back with its newest project, and the anime's big movie is packed with all sorts of info. After debuting in Japan, details about the film have made their way online, and some of its biggest spoilers have become hard to avoid at this point. And thanks to an official clip, fans have learned something important about Android 21 and their place in the Dragon Ball canon.
COMICS
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Fans Surprised With the Best Stealth Release Yet

Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users have a few new stealth releases, and one of these stealth releases may be the best Nintendo Switch stealth release yet. Most Nintendo Switch stealth releases are for indie games or smaller releases. This isn't always the case, but it's usually the case. It's rare for something high profile to be stealth released on Switch, which is why so many were surprised when during today's Nintendo Direct it was announced that Portal: Companion Collection was releasing on Switch today, bringing Portal and Portal 2, two hall-of-fame-level games, to the Nintendo console for $19.99.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Norman Reedus Teases "Totally Different" Walking Dead Spinoff Series

The Walking Dead will live again when Norman Reedus returns as Daryl Dixon in his own spinoff set at AMC. Reedus says the still-untitled Daryl solo series, which will no longer co-star Melissa McBride as Carol, will be "completely different" from the flagship show ending this year after eleven seasons. AMC announced in September 2020 that original series stars Reedus and McBride would lead the Daryl-Carol spinoff following the final season of The Walking Dead, described as a "road show" by co-creator Angela Kang. In April, McBride bowed out because relocating for the spinoff — which will be set in and shot in Europe this year — became "logistically untenable" for the fan-favorite Walking Dead star.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Today's Wordle Is Toughest One Yet

Today's Wordle is the hardest one yet, at least according to the New York Times' analyzing tool. Since the New York Times launched WordleBot earlier this year, no puzzle has ever had an average guess rate of 5 or higher until today. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

GTA 6 Insider Gives New Update on Rockstar's "Turbulent" Development

A notable GTA 6 insider has given fans an idea of how Rockstar Games' development of the next mainline Grand Theft Auto game is going. At this point in time, the only thing we know for certain about GTA 6 is that it exists within Rockstar as the studio confirmed earlier this year that the project is now in the works. And while it might be a long time until we see more from the long-awaited open-world game, a new report has now painted a picture of what's happening internally.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Warzone Players Slam New OP Gun as "Worst Meta" Ever

Call of Duty: Warzone on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X has a new over-powered gun, and players aren't very happy about it. It seems every few months there's a new OP gun in Warzone. Raven Software is usually pretty quick to issue balance updates and nerfs these OP guns, but so far that hasn't happened with the newest dominant gun, the UMG, which is way too accurate, thanks to its limited recoil.. In fact, the gun is so OP that some are saying it's created the worst meta to date, which is saying a lot since there have been some horrid metas in the past between the Bren, the DMR, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Live Games With Gold Free Games for July 2022 Revealed

Microsoft has today revealed the latest slate of free games that Xbox Live Gold subscribers will be able to download throughout the month of July 2022. Even though Xbox Game Pass might be Microsoft's most prominent gaming subscription service, the company continues to support its long-running Games with Gold program to this day. And while these titles might never be as notable compared to what's seen on Game Pass, July's group of titles isn't too shabby.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy