ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Sanneh Foundation: FREE Community Camps

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34bNwb_0gLZpmug00

WCCO Digital Update: Afternoon of June 24, 2022 01:50

The Sanneh Foundation is offering free pro sports camps for kids in the Twin Cities. While the camps help young people with athletic development, the curriculum goes beyond sports to guide children in education, health and cultural awareness.

For more information, click here.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

'We're strong': Summer camp offers support to families dealing with cancer

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- A summer camp tradition that supports families touched by cancer was back in session Saturday.This is the seventeenth year for Family Camp Angel.Organizers said it's a chance for families to reconnect and find support. It's also a chance for kids to just be kids.Maya Lopez is attending camp for the second year with her mom, Christina."I love that they're really welcoming, and I know that my mom wasn't the only person with cancer," Maya said.The mother-daughter duo said camp is a chance for them to spend quality time together and talk."You don't want to talk about it...
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
CBS Minnesota

AHS receives $6 million donation from volunteers' estate

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Animal Humane Society says it has received the largest donation in the history of the organization.The $6 million gift comes from the estate of Steve Nordberg and Betsy McDonald, who were longtime volunteers before their deaths in 2020 and 2021, respectively.Much of the money will go to "a new first-of-its-kind adoption and animal care campus in St. Paul," AHS said, and $1 million will be set aside for the organization's strategic reserve fund.Nordberg and McDonald volunteered for thousands of hours feeding orphaned kittens to help them survive their first few weeks."Steve and Betsy were cat people at heart and knew that love comes in all sizes," AHS President and CEO Janelle Dixon said. "They doted on all the kittens and cats that came into their home over the years and relished helping tiny kittens grow into healthy, loving cats. Their dedication to our mission, and to animals in our community, will live on through their inspiring gift."  Earlier this year, an anonymous donor gave $1 million to AHS for the new St. Paul campus.Just this month, the organization helped rescue 47 cats from a car at a rest stop during extreme heat.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Disruption to summer special needs program causes disappointment

MINNEAPOLIS -- Some Minneapolis parents have an unexpected logistical challenge to figure out. Children with higher level special needs can no longer go to their summer programs. WCCO found out what's happening to students with disabilities and why the district says they had no choice.Adoma is 6 years old.  She just finished kindergarten in the Minneapolis Public School system. Her mom Alyssa Erickson describes her, "She just wakes up in the morning, ready to go, she wakes up, excited and happy and ready to take on the world."But her world will be a little smaller than expected this summer -...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
64K+
Followers
22K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy