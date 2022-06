JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A federal jury has convicted the men accused in a $1.4 billion scheme to run a North Central Florida hospital, among others, into the ground. Jorge Perez, 62, and his co-conspirator Ricardo Perez, 59, were convicted Monday after a 24-day trial in the Middle District of Florida. They were found guilty of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud, five counts of health care fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering of proceeds greater than $10,000.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO